Sumit Nagal crashes out of Argentina Open after losing to Corentin Moutet 

Sumit Nagal failed to go through to the second round of the Argentina Open 2025. He exited after losing to France’s Corentin Moutet in the first round of the main draw at Estadio 2. Moutet took an hour and 52 minutes to win the match 7-5, 6-2. Moutet has a tough challenge on his hands as he will next be up against third seed Lorenzo Musetti in the next round.

Nagal couldn’t make use of his second chance in the tournament. Earlier, Nagal couldn’t go beyond the Qualifiers. In the first round of the qualifiers, he came back from behind to beat Argentina’s Juan Pablo Ficovich 6-7 (4), 6-2, 7-6 (4). But then, he retired midway from his match against Juan Cerundolo with the scorecard reading 6-3, 6-7 (5), 0-1.

However, Nagal entered the main draw as a wildcard after Spain’s Jaume Munar pulled out of the tournament. Nevertheless, Nagal went down rather tamely at the hands of Moutet, who also beat him in the Paris Olympics last year.

Sumit Nagal falters big time in the Argentina Open

In the first set against Moutet, the 27-year-old Nagal broke his opponent’s serve two times. But then, he went down after dropping his serve thrice. In the second set, Moutet pushed Nagal right back on the backfoot with an early break of serve. Thereafter, Moutet went through a double break after which Nagal couldn’t make a comeback.

Nagal was disastrous with his second serves, winning only 28 percent of points from them. He also made life difficult for himself with three double faults. Nagal had a better first serve percentage of 65 compared to Moutet’s 63, but it was not good enough for him to save the match.

Nagal hasn’t had the best of times of late, having also dropped out of the top 100. He is currently ranked No. 129 in the world after recently losing 24 places in the ATP rankings.

