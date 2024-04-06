Sumit Nagal defeats World No. 63 Flavio Cobolli in Monte-Carlo Masters qualifiers

Indian tennis star Sumit Nagal continued to enthrall the fans as he made a winning start at the Monte-Carlo Masters 2024. He outclassed world number 63 Flavio Cobolli in straight sets in the qualifiers on Saturday.

The tennis star raced to his final qualifier fixture after registering a comfortable 6-2, 6-3 win over the eighth-seeded Cobolli.

In his final qualifying match, the Indian tennis player will take on the winner of the clash between Facundo Díaz Acosta and Diego Schwartzman.

While the former is ranked 55th in the ATP rankings, Diego Schwartzman, on the other hand, is ranked 124th, besides being a wild-card entrant in the tournament.

Notably, seven qualifiers will be promoted to the main round of the Monte-Carlo Masters 2024.

Sumit Nagal made Australian Open second round in January

Sumit Nagal has been turning heads with his remarkable performances on the big stage this year. He took the internet by storm after reaching the second round of the Australian Open for the first time in his career in January.

He also became the first ever Indian player to edge past a seeded player in a Grand Slam event in 35 years. However, after beating Alexander Bublik in straight sets, he went down 6-2, 3-6, 5-7, and 4-6 in the second round against Juncheng Shang.

Recently, he participated in the Marrakech Open, an ATP 250 event, and began the campaign with a win over Corentin Moutet in the Round of 32. He registered a 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 win to set up a clash with Lorenzo Sonego.

The Indian tennis star, however, couldn’t continue the winning run as he lost to Italy’s Lorenzo Sonego in the pre-quarters. Nagal began strongly with a dominant 6-1 win in the first set but the Italian made a roaring comeback and dominated the next two sets, eventually beating Sumit with a scoreline of 6-1, 3-6, and 4-6.

For the unversed, this was the second consecutive occasion where Sumit lost to the Italians. The duo also locked horns at Dubai Tennis Championship 2024, where Lorenzo Sonego won with a scoreline of 6-4, 5-7, and 6-1.