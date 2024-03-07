Sumit Nagal enters Indian Wells Masters as lucky loser after Rafael Nadal's withdrawal

Sumit Nagal made his way to the main draw of the Indian Wells Masters as a lucky loser, thanks to Rafael Nadal’s last-minute withdrawal.

The 37-year-old Spanish legend has had a difficult few months, having missed most of 2023 due to a hip flexor injury. While he eventually made his way back on the court in January, an unfortunate muscle tear, while in Brisbane for the Australian Open, put him out of action for two months.

The four-time winner of the Indian Wells Masters announced his decision on his social media, writing,

“It is with great sadness that I have to withdraw from this amazing tournament. Everyone knows how much I love this place and how much I love to play here at Indian Wells. I have been working hard and practicing, but I don’t find myself ready to play at the highest level at such an important event.”

“It is not an easy decision, it’s a tough one as a matter of fact but I can’t lie to myself and lie to the thousands of fans. I will miss you all and I am sure the tournament will be a great success.”

Sumit Nagal in action at the Indian Wells Masters

While Rafael Nadal's withdrawal brings with it some disappointment for fans, Indian tennis enthusiasts will cherish this moment as they get to witness Sumit Nagal in action at the second-largest tennis tournament in the United States.

Nagal, currently ranked 101 in the ATP men's world tour, will face off against Canada's former World No.3 Milos Raonic.

In his qualifier rounds, Sumit Nagal dusted off the challenge of American Stefan Dostanic, winning the match 6-2,6-2. The Indian then fell short against South Korea's Seong-chan Hong, in a lengthy battle with a scoreline of 6-2, 2-6, 6-7 (4-7).