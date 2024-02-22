Sumit Nagal slips to 101 in  latest ATP rankings

Indian tennis star Sumit Nagal’s dream run in the top 100 rankings came to an end after he lost 16 points from his tally, which resulted in him dropping three spots to the 101st rank in the latest ATP rankings.

After reaching the semi-finals of the Chennai Challenger last year, Nagal earned 41 ranking points. Since he was defending those points, he managed to earn only 25 in Bengaluru last week.

Earlier this month, Nagal lifted his fifth Challenger title in Chennai with a stellar show that propelled him into the top 100 of the world rankings for the very first time.

Notably, India’s next-best singles player is Ramkumar Ramanathan, who surged 42 places to occupy the 420th rank. He’s followed by Sasikumar Mukund at 457th rank. SD Prajwal Dev (595) and Digvijay Pratap (623) are the next best-ranked players.

In the doubles ATP rankings, Rohan Bopanna maintains his world number one ranking and is followed by Yuki Bhambri (60), N Sriram Balaji (80), Vijay Sundar Prashanth (81), Saketh Myneni (89), and Anirudh Chandrasekar (94).

Sumit Nagal enters pre-quarterfinals of Pune Challenger

Nagal is currently playing in the Pune Challenger and is scheduled to lock horns with Niki Poonacha in the second round on Thursday, February 22.

Nagal and wildcard Ramkumar Ramanathan entered the pre-quarterfinals of the ATP Challenger 100 international tournament after bagging victories in their respective Round-of-32 contests on Tuesday.

Nagal, who won the ATP Challenger in Chennai and reached the semifinals in Bengaluru, defeated Chinese Taipei’s Yu Hsiou Hsu 7(6)-6, 6-4 in two hours and five minutes.

Meanwhile, in a thrilling showdown that lasted one hour and 55 minutes, Ramanathan secured a 7-6(5) 7-6(5) win against 160th-ranked Stefano Napolitano, who bagged the Bengaluru Open title last week. Ramanathan will next take on Russia’s Alexey Zakharov.

Nagal was delighted after securing a win in Pune. He took to X, tweeting:

"Happy to be back in the city and glad to start with a win."

Expand Tweet