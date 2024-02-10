Sumit Nagal storms into singles semis; all Indian doubles final set at Chennai Open 2024

Sumit Nagal stormed into the semi-final of the men’s singles in Chennai Open 2024. On Friday, February 9, the second-seeded Indian defeated Dominik Palan from the Czech Republic in the quarterfinal. Nagal took a bit over an hour and 30 minutes to ease past his opponent.

Nagal, who achieved his career-best ranking of No.121, converted three out of his six break-point chances to get on top of Palan. Nagal outplayed Palan in both first and second serves. Palan made life difficult for himself by making six double faults in the match.

On Saturday, Nagal, who recently beat Alexander Bublik in the Australian Open 2024, will next be up against Czech Republic’s Dalibor Svrcina in a bid to qualify for the grand finale.

Mukund Sasikumar could not progress beyond the quarterfinals after losing to Svrcina in a thrilling three-setter.

In an all-India final in men’s doubles, the pair of Rithvik Choudhary Bollipalli and Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha will lock horns with Saketh Myneni and Ramkumar Ramanathan.

Bollipalli and Poonacha defeated the German pair of Jakob Schnaitter and Mark Wallner after the match went right down to the third set.

Myneni and Ramkumar, who also played in the Davis Cup World Group 1 playoff tie against Pakistan in Islamabad, got the better of Japan’s Kaito Uesugi and Toshihide Matsui.

Chennai Open 2024: Day 6 Results (February 9)

Sumit Nagal (India) beat Dominik Palan (Czech Republic) 6-3, 6-3

Mukund Sasikumar (India) lost to Dalibor Svrcina (Czech Republic) 7-6 (6), 2-6, 4-6

Saketh Myneni (India) / Ramkumar Ramanathan (India) beat Toshihide Matsui (Japan)/Kaito Uesugi (Japan) 6-3, 6-2

Rithvik Choudhary Bollipalli (India) / Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha (India) beat Jakob Schnaitter (Germany) / Mark Wallner (Germany) 6-3, 4-6, 10-7

Chennai Open 2024: Day 7 Schedule (February 10)

Sumit Nagal (India) vs Dalibor Svrcina (Czech Republic) - Starts at 3:00 PM

Rithvik Choudhary Bollipalli (India)/Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha (India) vs Saketh Myneni (India)/Ramkumar Ramanathan (India) - Starts after 3:00 PM