"Superstar" - Boris Becker reacts to singer Lenny Kravitz gracing the cover of 'People' magazine

Boris Becker recently reacted to American singer and songwriter Lenny Kravitz gracing the cover of 'People' magazine.

Kravitz boasts an illustrious musical career. He won the Grammy Award for four consecutive years (1999-2002) for best male rock vocal performance. Not only did he break the record for the most wins in this category, but he also set a new benchmark for the most consecutive wins by a male performer.

Beyond his Grammy triumphs, this 59-year-old garnered numerous nominations and victories in other prestigious awards ceremonies, including the AMAs, VMAs, and Brit Awards, among others. His undeniable musical prowess has resonated with audiences worldwide, resulting in over 40 million album sales across the globe.

Lenny Kravitz recenlty featured on the cover of 'People', which hit the shelves on Friday (February 2). During his interview as the magazine's cover story, Kravitz discussed his love life and his efforts in breaking down racial barriers.

The singer-songwriter recently took to social media to share a series of pictures from his photoshoot with the magazine.

"Thank you @people. February 2024," Kravitz captioned his Instagram post.

German tennis legend Boris Becker then took to social media to react to the cover and subsequently re-shared Kravitz's post.

"Superstar," Becker captioned his Instagram story.

Boris Becker's Instagram story

A brief look into Boris Becker's Grand Slam title wins

Boris Becker at the 1987 Wimbledon Championships

Boris Becker won a total of six Grand Slam singles titles throughout his career. He won three Wimbledon Championships, two Australian Opens, and one US Open. He amassed an impressive 64 titles overall, including an Olympic gold medal in doubles in 1992.

Becker's first Grand Slam title win came at the 1985 Wimbledon Championships when he defeated Kevin Curren 6–3, 6–7(4), 7–6(3), 6–4 in the final. With this win, he became the first unseeded player and the first German to claim a Wimbledon singles title.

The following year, Becker successfully defended his title at the 1986 Wimbledon Championships when he triumphed over Ivan Lendl 6–4, 6–3, 7–5. Three years later, in 1989, Becker secured his third Major title overall and final Wimbledon title when he beat defending champion Stefan Edberg 6–0, 7–6(1), 6–4.

Boris Becker went on to win his lone US Open title (his fourth overall) in 1989 after beating Lendl in four sets in the final. He then won his first Australian Open title in 1991 when he overcame Lendl once again with a hard-fought 1–6, 6–4, 6–4, 6–4 in the final.

Five years later, the former World No. 1 claimed his second Australian Open championship. This time, he defeated Michael Chang with a commanding 6–2, 6–4, 2–6, 6–2 performance in the final. This victory marked the German's sixth and final singles Major title.