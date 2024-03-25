“Supporter of the Day” - Coco Gauff delighted by fans celebrating her Vogue feature and sporting Australian Open kit at the Miami Open 2024

Coco Gauff recently expressed her appreciation for her fans' support during her third-round match against World No. 84 Oceane Dodin at the 2024 Miami Open.

Gauff, current World No. 3, was seeded third in the WTA 1000 tournament and received a bye into the second round where she defeated Argentine Nadia Podoroska 6-1, 6-2.

Gauff shared these heartwarming pictures on her Instagram on Sunday, March 24. In the first picture, a fan was seen holding a sign that read, "Coco don’t tell me that you model if you ain’t been in Vogue". This was a clever reference to the lyrics from Canadian rapper and singer Drake’s song 'Jimmy Cooks'.

"Supporter of the day!! Sign goes so hard," Gauff wrote.

Coco Gauff on Instagram

The sign was particularly apt as Gauff had recently graced the cover of Vogue’s April 2024 issue, stunning in a sequined Michael Kors dress. The second picture shared by Gauff featured a young fan donning the American's 2024 Australian Open kit by New Balance, featuring a yellow top and skirt with navy stripes.

"This cutie in my Aussie Open kit too," Gauff wrote.

Coco Gauff on Instagram

Gauff went on to win the match against Dodin 6-4, 6-0 to advance to the fourth round of the tournament. In doubles, the American partnered with compatriot Jessica Pegula. The fifth-seeded pair, however, lost in the first round to another American Duo Ashlyn Krueger and Sloane Stephens 3-6, 6-1, 8-10.

Coco Gauff will face Caroline Garcia at the Miami Open R16

Caroline Garcia and Coco Gauff at the 2022 WTA Finals

Coco Gauff will face off against French veteran Caroline Garcia in the upcoming Round of 16 at the 2024 Miami Open.

Gauff has been performing strongly in the tournament, winning all her previous matches in straight sets. The 20-year-old will be looking forward to top her performance in Miami by reaching the quarterfinals. The American recorded her best performance in the WTA 1000 tournament in 2022, where she reached the Round of 16 before losing to second seed Iga Swiatek 6-3, 6-1.

On the other hand, 23rd seed Garcia received a bye into the second round, where she was granted a walkover against Viktoriya Tomova, who was forced to retire due to a back issue. The 2022 US Open semifinalist then defeated four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka 7-6(4), 7-5, in the third round.

Gauff and Garcia have faced each other four times on the tour, with their head-to-head record standing at an even, 2-2. Their most recent match was at the 2022 WTA Finals round robin, which the latter won 6-4, 6-3.