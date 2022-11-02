"Suprised we're seeing him again this year"- Lindsay Davenport on Rafael Nadal's return to action at Paris Masters not long after becoming a father

Three-time Grand Slam champion Lindsay Davenport stated her surprise at seeing Rafael Nadal return to competitive action not long after the birth of his first child.

Nadal will make his return to the ATP tour at the 2022 Paris Masters in what will be his first singles match since his fourth-round exit at the US Open in September. The Spaniard will face American Tommy Paul in his opening match in the French capital.

Former World No. 1 Davenport, speaking on Tennis Channel, said that she did not expect to see the 36-year-old in action before next year.

"I didn't think we will see Rafa again this season especially after he departed London after the great farewell to Federer. He was so emotional, he didn't look a 100 percent healthy," Davenport stated.

She also pointed out the changes the 22-time Grand Slam winner had to make this year to deal with injuries and the developments in his personal life.

"A lot going on for him back at home with the impending birth of his son, who is now here. So great sign that he is in Paris, but historically this has not been one of his favorite tournaments and he's taking on a player that is playing so well," she said.

"It's been a lot of changes for Rafa. He's got a few matches under his belt, is he playing for No. 1 ranking? he says that he is not. Again, I'm surprised that we're seeing him again this year," she added.

"It is mathematically possible for Rafael Nadal to still be No. 1" - Andy Roddick

Rafael Nadal pictured during a press conference at the 2022 Paris Masters.

Former World No. 1 and 2003 US Open champion Andy Roddick believes that Rafael Nadal can still become the World No. 1 this year despite not playing in favorable conditions.

"Actions and words. I agree with Lindsay, I was really surprised to see him come here. By you saying 920, it means it's mathematically possible for him being the No.1 in the world this year. So I don't think that's a small part of why he is here," said Roddick, speaking to Tennis Channel.

The American even joked that there isn't a lot left for the Spaniard to achieve and spoke about his record while competing in Paris.

"There's not a lot of firsts left for Rafa, winning the Bercy title is one. Which basically means that he's not that comfortable playing in city of Paris," he added.

Nadal is yet to win a title at the Paris Masters, with a runner-up finish in 2007 being his best in the competition.

Poll : 0 votes