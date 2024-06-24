"Surely they nicked this from some German grandma": Fans hilariously react as Jessica Pegula seemingly struggles to pose with her unique Berlin trophy

Jessica Pegula's trophy celebration following her ecotrans Ladies Open triumph left the fans in splits. The American edged past Anna Kalinskaya 6-7(0), 6-4, 7-6(3) in the final to win her first WTA title in 2024, which was also her first career title on grass.

The 2024 season was plagued by injury concerns for Jessica Pegula before she returned at the Libema Open but faced a second-round exit at the hands of Aleksandra Krunic. However, the American gained momentum at the WTA 500 event in Berlin and reigned supreme eventually.

Jessica Pegula celebrated the triumph as she lifted the distinctive 'Berlin Bear' trophy. Unlike other trophies in the sport, the ecotrans Ladies Open trophy was completely in the shape of a bear causing her trouble while posing. The World No. 5 struggled for a moment to figure out where to kiss the trophy during her pose.

However, fans found her struggles hilarious, with some even considering the Berlin Bear trophy amusing. One fan humorously commented on the unusual shape of the trophy calling it an item borrowed from an elderly German woman. They wrote:

"Lol is that even a trophy? Surely they nicked this from some German grandma."

"Thats such a funny trophy, Jessie couldnt figure out what to do with it," another joked.

"That is the ugliest trophy I’ve ever seen." A fan wrote.

A few more reactions are as follows:

"Posing for the camera looks more challenging than starving off those five championship points. Congrats champ." One fan said.

"That's the coolest trophy in all of sports. Disagreement is futile." A fan commented.

"Congrats Jes! Glad to see you back." Another asserted.

For those unaware, the Berlin Bear, or 'Berliner Bär,' has been the state mascot of Berlin, Germany, featured on its coat of arms and flag since the 13th century. It represents the city's rich history, strength, unity, and resilience.

"I should feel pretty good" - Jessica Pegula feels confident while heading towards the Wimbledon Championships

Previews: The Championships - Wimbledon 2023

After winning the WTA 500 event in Berlin, Jessica Pegula has boosted her confidence in the lead-up to the 2024 Wimbledon Championships. Speaking in her post-match press conference, the American revealed that facing those long matches during the tournament has fostered her psyche, which is why she should feel good at the grass Major.

"This is the most grass-court confidence that I've had probably going into Wimbledon. Hopefully, that pays off as well. Being able to tough out a couple of matches and have a couple of long matches, especially for the body to get ready, and dealing with a lot of the rain delays too," Pegula said (via WTA Tennis).

"That's always possible at Wimbledon as well, so that was good prep mentally as well. I feel like I've been through a lot this week, so if I could handle this week, I think at Wimbledon I should feel pretty good," she added.

Jessica Pegula's best performance at the Wimbledon Championship came last year when she reached the quarterfinals but bowed out to Marketa Vondrousova. She will next appear at the Rothesay International in Eastbourne and could face Emma Raducanu or Sloane Stephens in the first round.