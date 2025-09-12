"SWAT teams, snipers, bomb trucks" - Ex-ATP pro reveals how Donald Trump caused 'crazy' security scenes during Alcaraz vs Sinner US Open final

There was frustration among fans lining up to enter Arthur Ashe Stadium for the US Open final between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner. Due to the presence of US President Donald Trump, additional security checks were conducted, leaving fans chanting "Let us in!"

Ad

A total delay of 30 minutes was reportedly noted before the match began. Though ticket holders were previously informed of possible delay, several were in the dark. In his appearance on "Advantage Connors," former ATP pro Spencer Seguara opened up on the heavy security detail surrounding Trump’s attendance and how the match was delayed from its scheduled time.

“Trump was there. And because Trump was there, it started late, about 30 minutes late because of all the security. Everyone had to go through security. It was crazy,” Seguara said (10:04).

Ad

Trending

"I went out by the trucks and there were like 15 or 20 bike cops, all these different cops, security, SWAT teams, snipers, bomb trucks, everything. It was crazy. It just had a different feel going into it. But yeah, man, watching them play, it’s a lot of fun.”

Ad

The wait was worth it, according to Seguara. The fans witnessed another showdown between the top two tennis players in the world. In the end, it was Carlos Alcaraz who won the US Open title as he defeated Jannik Sinner in four sets. With this, the Spaniard avenged his loss at the Wimbledon finals against Sinner.

Secret Service thanks fans for exercising patience at US Open Final

US President Donald Trump attends the Men's Singles Final match between Jannik Sinner of Italy and Carlos Alcaraz of Spain at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Flushing, NY 9/7/2025 CREDIT: Erick W. Rasco (Photo by Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

After the successful conduct of the US Open final in the presence of President Donald Trump, the Secret Service issued a statement taking the blame for the 30-minute delay while thanking fans for their patience and understanding.

Ad

"We recognize that enhanced security for the President's visit to the US Open may have contributed to delays for attendees," the Secret Service said in a statement via ESPN.

"We sincerely thank every fan for their patience and understanding. Protecting the President required a comprehensive effort, and we are grateful to the US Tennis community and our New York public safety partners for their essential collaboration and support."

Trump was not exactly welcomed with a warm reception. Since he was the reason for the match being delayed, he received boos from the crowd.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More