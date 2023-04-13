Daria Kasatkina's girlfriend Natalia Zabiiako recently declared that the tennis player is her top priority.

Last year, Kasatkina bravely came out as gay, joining a small group of openly LGBTQ+ athletes in Russia. Her decision to share her truth was met with overwhelming support from fans around the world, who were inspired by her courage.

In July 2022, the World No. 8 revealed that she was dating Natalia Zabiiako, a Bronze medalist at the 2019 World Figure Skating Championships. Since their announcement, the couple have shared numerous pictures of themselves on social media.

On Wednesday, April 12, Zabiiako took to social media to share three pictures. Two of them featured herself enjoying a cocktail and coffee, while the third featured Daria Kasatkina. In a charming caption, Zabiiako expressed her preference for Kasatkina over the other two options.

"Cocktail, coffee or sweetie pie? I choose the third one 😊 💛 @DKasatkina," Zabiiako wrote.

Daria Kasatkina voices her opposition to trash talk in tennis, says its "not gonna work"

Daria Kasatkina at the 2023 Charleston Open

Daria Kasatkina has expressed her disapproval of trash talk in tennis. Unlike other sports like basketball, she believes it wouldn't work in tennis.

Following a string of disappointing performances since the Australian Open, Kasatkina regained some momentum with an impressive run to the semi-finals of the Charleston Open. This included a remarkable comeback victory over Madison Keys in the quarterfinals (6-7(5), 6-4, 6-2).

She was eventually ousted 7-5, 7-5 by Ons Jabeur in a rain-delayed match.

During an interview with Tennis Channel following her quarterfinal match, Kasatkina shared her perspective on the highly debated topic of trash talk in tennis.

"For me, tennis is a bit different. I think it's not gonna work in my opinion. I think tennis must be a little bit on the side of it," she stated.

Further elaborating, the 25-year-old remarked that she has always perceived tennis as an "intelligent" sport.

"I know fighters, basketball especially in United States, very popular thing," she said. "We're not from United States. So, we're not used to it. So, I was always educated by the way that tennis is an intelligent sport. So, I will go with that."

