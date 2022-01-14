Sydney International 2022: Aslan Karatsev vs Andy Murray preview, head-to-head and prediction

Match Details
Fixture: [1] Aslan Karatsev vs Andy Murray
Date: 15 January 2022
Tournament: Sydney Tennis Classic 2022
Round: Final
Category: ATP 250
Surface: Outdoor Hard
Prize Money: $521,000
Match timing: Not before 7 pm local time, 1.30 pm IST, 8 am GMT
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime
Aslan Karatsev vs Andy Murray preview
Aslan Karatsev will take on Andy Murray in the final of the 2022 Sydney International on Saturday.
The Russian has had to fight his way into the summit clash. After an opening-round bye, Karatsev defeated Miomir Kecmanovic 7-5, 6-4 in the second round. The Russian then needed three sets to down fifth-seeded Italian Lorenzo Sonego. After taking the first set 6-2, he dropped the second 6-3 but regrouped to win the decider 6-2 and advance to the semifinals.
Karatsev came through another tough battle in the last four against Dan Evans. The Russian took the first set 6-3 and had three match points in the second set tie-break. However, Evans saved all of them before forcing a decider. Karatsev held his nerve though and managed to advance to the final.
Murray, meanwhile, entered the Sydney International as a wildcard after a disappointing first-round exit in the Melbourne Summer Set. The Scot opened with a 6-3, 6-1 win against Viktor Durasovic to set up a second-round clash with second seed Nikoloz Basilashvili.
The former World No. 1 came from a set down to down the Georgian and seal a spot in the quarterfinals. Murray won the first set of his quarterfinal clash against David Goffin before the Belgian retired due to injury.
Murray faced his toughest test in the semifinals against Reilly Opelka. After dropping the first set, the Brit fought back strongly to claim the next two and advance to his first ATP final since 2019.
Aslan Karatsev vs Andy Murray head-to-head
This will be the very first encounter between Murray and Karatsev, so their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.
Aslan Karatsev vs Andy Murray prediction
Aslan Karatsev might be the favorite heading into this contest, but Andy Murray has been in red-hot form all week and will fancy his chances of an upset.
Karatsev has heavy groundstrokes which he will try to use to get Murray on the run. The Scot, on the other hand, will look to attack the Russian's serve and also draw unforced errors by prolonging the rallies.
The Brit will also be motivated by the prospect of winning his first title since 2019.
Prediction: Andy Murray to win in three sets