Sydney International 2022 results: Andy Murray vs Reilly Opelka score, winner and match recap

Andy Murray reached the 69th final of his career by defeating World No. 25 Reilly Opelka in the semifinals of the Sydney International on Friday.

Both players were flawless on serve in the first set, which Opelka eventually won in a tie-break. However, Murray raised his level over the next two sets, securing one break in each to reach his first final since the 2019 European Open.

Andy Murray vs Reilly Opelka score

Andy Murray vs Reilly Opelka winner

Andy Murray came back from a set down to beat Reilly Opelka. The Brit will face Aslan Karatsev or Dan Evans in the final.

Andy Murray vs Reilly Opelka match recap

The match started with both players holding serve convincingly. Murray pushed Opelka to deuce in the eighth game, but the American took the next two points to hold serve and level the set at 4-4.

Both players had no trouble holding in the next two games to send the set into a tie-break. Opelka started strongly by earning two mini-breaks and racing to a 4-0 lead and extending it to 5-1. But Murray hit back and took the next four points. Opelka earned the first set point at 6-5, which Murray saved. However, the American won the next two points to take the first set.

After trading holds to start the second set, Murray earned the first break of the match to go 2-1 up. He had another opportunity to break Opelka in the seventh game but was unable to capitalize.

Murray then held serve to go 5-3 up and had a set point in the following game on Opelka's serve. He was unable to convert, which meant the Scot served for the second set at 5-4. The three-time Slam champion made no mistake, winning four points in a row to level the match.

In the third set, Murray had two break points in the opening game but could not cash in. Opelka earned his first break point of the match in the sixth game, but Murray managed to hold firm.

That proved decisive as the Scot broke Opelka in the ninth game and served out the match comfortably.

Regardless of what happens in the final, Murray will be delighted with the form he has shown heading into next week's Australian Open.

