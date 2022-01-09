Sydney Tennis Classic 2022: Paula Badosa vs Jelena Ostapenko preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (4) Paula Badosa vs Jelena Ostapenko

Date: 10 January 2021

Tournament: Sydney Tennis Classic 2022

Round: Round of 32 (first round)

Venue: Sydney, Australia

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $703,580

Match timing: 11 a.m. local time, 12:00 a.m. GMT, 5:30 a.m. IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Paula Badosa vs Jelena Ostapenko preview

Paula Badosa at the Tokyo Olympics

Fourth seed Paula Badosa will lock horns with former Roland Garros champion Jelena Ostapenko in the first round of the 2022 Sydney Tennis Classic on Monday.

Badosa started her season with a 6-3, 6-2 opening-round loss to Victoria Azarenka at the Adelaide International last week. In a rematch of their 2021 Indian Wells final, the Spaniard was completely outclassed by the former World No. 1.

With the Australian Open right around the corner, Badosa will look to get her season back on track with a good showing in Sydney.

Jelena Ostapenko at the 2021 BNP Paribas Open

Jelena Ostapenko enjoyed considerable success last year, winning her first title since 2019 at the 2021 Eastbourne International. She also reached the final at the Luxembourg Open. Ostapenko concluded her season with a semifinal showing at Indian Wells and a first-round loss at the Kremlin Cup, though she retired from the match in the third set due to injury.

Playing in her first tournament of the year, Ostapenko will look to gather some momentum in the lead-up to the Australian Open.

Paula Badosa vs Jelena Ostapenko head-to-head

Badosa and Ostapenko have played against each other twice before, with the head-to-head tied at 1-1. Ostapenko won their most recent encounter 6-2, 6-2 at the 2021 St. Petersburg Open.

Paula Badosa vs Jelena Ostapenko prediction

Paula Badosa at the 2021 French Open

Both players like to play aggressively as they look to dictate rallies with powerful groundstrokes. However, Badosa possesses a much better serve than Ostapenko, which gives her a significant edge going into this contest.

Badosa also knows when to dial down the intensity and play with caution. She possesses a solid defense and covers the court well, although on her day, Ostapenko can hit her off the court.

Given their style of play, it's going to boil down to which player better reigns in those unforced errors, with Badosa being the most likely candidate to do so.

Prediction: Paula Badosa to win in three sets.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala