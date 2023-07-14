"Take a bow girl" - Elina Svitolina hailed by Serena Williams' ex-coach following heroic run at Wimbledon after having a child

Serena Williams' former coach Rennae Stubbs has showered praise on Elina Svitolina following her run to the semifinals of Wimbledon just months after giving birth to her daughter Skai.

Following her maternity break after giving birth in October last year, Svitolina returned to action in April 2023. And it was an epic comeback by the former World No. 3 as she powered her way to the quarterfinals of the French Open. She also bagged a title at the Strasbourg Open in May.

Taking to social media on Thursday, July 13, Stubbs outlined an 'amazing 10 months' for the Ukrainian since the birth of Skai and the impressive results she has achieved.

"What an amazing 10 months! Has a baby, wins another @wta title, makes the quarters of @rolandgarros and then the semis of @wimbledon !!! Incredible 9 months !!! Take a bow girl!!," Stubbs wrote on her Instagram stories.

Svitolina's fairytale run at Wimbledon came to an end on Thursday at the hands of Marketa Vondrousova, who won 6-3, 6-3. The Ukrainian trailed 4-0, 40-0 in the second set but fought her way back to 4-3.

However, she produced multiple errors including a double fault in the following game as Vondrousova broke again for 5-3. The Czech won the next game and match with two consecutive aces at 30-30.

Vondrousova will face sixth seed Ons Jabeur in the final on Saturday, July 15.

A look at Elina Svitolina's campaign at Wimbledon 2023

Elina Svitolina commenced her campaign at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships with a first-round clash against five-time champion Venus Williams. The Ukrainian secured a 6-4, 6-3 win and improved her head-to-head with the American to 4-1.

Svitolina then beat Elise Mertens and Sofia Kenin in the following two rounds before playing out a thriller against Victoria Azarenka in the Round of 16. Despite dropping the first set, the Ukrainian fought back to win 2-6, 6-4, 7-6(9) to set up a quarter-final clash with top seed Iga Swiatek.

Following a dramatic two-hour and 51-minute battle, Svitolina stunned the Pole 7-5, 6-7(5), 6-2 to advance to her maiden semifinal at Wimbledon.

