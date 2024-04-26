“Let Rafael Nadal do it his way” – Iga Swiatek decries expectations from Spaniard to “do something spectacular” before retirement

Iga Swiatek recently urged the tennis community to not have any expectations of Rafael Nadal until the time he retires.

Both Swiatek and Nadal are currently in Spain competing at the 2024 Madrid Open. Swiatek has reached the third round while the Spaniard is in the second round.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion is likely to hang up his racket at any point before the current season ends. He hasn't played much tennis since the turn of the year as the Madrid event is only his third tournament in 2024. He has planned his schedule keeping the clay swing, specifically the upcoming French Open, in mind.

Hence, there has been hype around Nadal performing big at Roland Garros. Swiatek, however, has decried that hype suggesting the Spaniard's self-assessment matters the most.

"I just want people to take it easy and let him do it his way. People expect him to do something spectacular, but honestly, Rafa has to take care of himself and I hope he does," Iga Swiatek said. (translated via Punto de Break)

Swiatek restrained from making any comment on how she would feel in the last few days of her career, looking ahead to the future.

"I don't want to talk about whether this will be Nadal's last match or tournament because it's his decision and it's been hard for him. It's very professional, but I don't know how my brain would respond to knowing that I'm playing my last game," the World No. 1 added.

Rafael Nadal takes on Alex de Minaur in 2R, Iga Swiatek up against Sorana Cirstea next at 2024 Madrid Open

Iga Swiatek in action at the 2024 Madrid Masters.

Rafael Nadal will clash with Australia's Alex de Minaur in the second round of the 2024 Madrid Masters on Saturday, April 27, in a rematch of the Barcelona Open. He cruised past 16-year-old Darwin Blanch in the first round with a 6-1, 6-0 victory on Thursday.

He leads de Minaur 3-2 in terms of head-to-head. However, he hasn't been successful in their last two meetings at the 2023 United Cup and Barcelona Open. The last time he scored a win over the Aussie was four years ago in the semifinals of the ATP Cup.

Iga Swiatek meanwhile, will take on Romania's Sorana Cirstea in the third round on Saturday. She bettered Wang Xiyu 6-1, 6-4 in the second round on Thursday after receiving a bye in the first. She has faced Cirstea three times in the past and has never lost.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback