Simona Halep's doping case hearing was postponed for the third time by the ITF (International Tennis Federation) and ITIA (International Tennis Integrity Agency).

Halep was provisionally banned last October after testing positive for a banned blood-boosting substance Roxadustat and was charged with a separate second anti-doping breach last week due to irregularities in her Athlete Biological Passport.

The Romanian shared the news in an open letter on Twitter and lashed out at the authorities for the unnecessary delay.

"Once again, tonight, I am devastated," Halep wrote.

"The ITF (ITIA) has once again, for the third timepostponed my hearing one month later. I am waiting to be judged since last October. In December, I have finally been able, thanks to experts, to show that the lot of the supplement I was using had been contaminated, which caused the positive control," she added.

While many replied in support of the athlete, including her coach Patrick Mouratoglou, some had a little fun pointing out her style of writing and formatting.

One fan expressed her disbelief at how Simona Halep's legal team allowed her to send out the tweet and another hilariously appealed, "someone take her phone off her".

Oleg S. @AnnaK_4ever Did Halep fire her entire legal team? Because no sane lawyer would have allowed their client to keep sending those tweets. I mean, who even came up with “this disrespect is so disrespectful” among other gems? Did Halep fire her entire legal team? Because no sane lawyer would have allowed their client to keep sending those tweets. I mean, who even came up with “this disrespect is so disrespectful” among other gems? 😭

Here are a few more reactions:

Katie @medicinexthings

Like I agree she does deserve a quick and comprehensive trial but.. Simona Halep @Simona_Halep https://t.co/mAE528Tndq Is she going to post this daily or what?Like I agree she does deserve a quick and comprehensive trial but.. twitter.com/simona_halep/s… Is she going to post this daily or what? Like I agree she does deserve a quick and comprehensive trial but.. twitter.com/simona_halep/s…

Petty Crocker @MakeItWayne151 Somebody said it looks like a restaurant menu and lmao yeah they’re right Somebody said it looks like a restaurant menu and lmao yeah they’re right

Simona Halep calls out the ITIA for denying her "the right to be judged by an independent tribunal"

Simona Halep at the 2022 US Open

In the same post as above, Simona Halep stated that she was well within her rights to ask for a quick hearing which was being denied by the ITIA.

"I have asked, as the rule of the anti-doping state it, for a quick hearing: this is my right, it is written in the rules,” she wrote.

The former French Open champion, who will miss this year's edition of the Grand Slam, wrote that it had she had requested to be heard by an independent tribunal.

"Unfortunately, the ITF (ITIA) has postponed my hearing three times. Denying me the right to be judged by an independent tribunal. Not allowing me to participate in any tournament for 8 months," she added.

Halep, who was in the top 20 before the ban has now fallen in rankings to No. 34. She highlighted the effect that the delay had on her career and also mentioned the toll it was taking on her mental health.

“Not only they are killing my reputation, but also me as a professional player, and I don’t even talk about the consequences on my mental health,” Halep added.

“This disrespect of the rules by the ITF regarding the fast hearing I am entitled to have, is so disrespectful to me that I have no more words.Justice delayed is Justice denied," she closed the post.

