Elina Svitolina recently spoke about competing against Russian and Belarusian players on the tour amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and the mental strength that it took for her to share the court with them.

Svitolina had taken a stand not to shake hands post-match with players from Russia and Belarus, though they compete under a neutral flag. Despite polarising opinions on her stand, the Ukrainian stuck to her decision.

In a recent interview with Vogue, Svitolina spoke about some of the challenges that she faced as an athlete. She said that it was not the losses but playing against Russians and Belarusians that sucked a lot of energy out of her.

"It takes away an abyss of energy - and mental energy as well," Svitolina said.

Elina Svitolina reflected on her 2023 Wimbledon fourth-round victory over Belarusian Victoria Azarenka. The World No. 25 was in great form at the Grand Slam event as she beat Azarenka 2-6, 6-4, 7-6(9) to seal her quarterfinal spot. She weighed in on her mentality during the match, saying:

"The match lasted almost three hours, literally a few goals decided the outcome. I kept thinking: the victory will bring precious moments of triumph to the Ukrainians. I want to fulfill all my tasks, from sports to charity, to help our military, children, all Ukrainians."

Svitolina reached as far as the semifinals, before falling to the eventual champion, Marketa Vondrousova.

Gael Monfils dedicates Stockholm Open title win to wife Elina Svitolina and his mother

Gael Monfils and Elina Svitolina at 2023 US Open - Stars of the Open Exhibition Match to Benefit Ukraine Relief

Gael Monfils lifted the 2023 Stockholm Open trophy, overcoming Pavel Kotov on Sunday, October 22.

This is the Frenchman's first title win of the season and his 12th tour-level trophy so far. He defeated Marton Fucsovics, Filip Misolic, Adrian Mannarino, and Laslo Djere en route to the final where he encountered Kotov.

Kotov started strong and took the first set. Monfils fought back and eventually found his rhythm to seal his victory 4-6, 7-6(6), 6-3 in two hours and 35 minutes. In an on-court interview after the match, Monfils dedicated his win to his wife Elina Svitolina, his mother Sylvette Cartesse, and his daughter Skai.

"Special week for me with 3 ladies. My mom, thank you. As always it’s nice to win a title in front of her. My wife Elina. Thank you. The last one my daughter Skaï who’s watching in front of the TV. It’s my first time as a father I’ve won a title. It’s very special,” Monfils said.

Expand Tweet