"Takes a big person to admit something and can’t be easy to ask your old coach back" - Sascha Bajin on his reunion with Karolina Pliskova

Karolina Pliskova has once again added Sascha Bajin to her team after parting ways with him in July 2022. Following their split, she hired compatriot Leos Friedl as her coach but didn't achieve the results she was aiming for with him, prompting her to make another coaching change.

Pliskova hired Bajin for the first time in November 2020. Under his tutelage, she produced some remarkable results. She reached the second Grand Slam final of her career at Wimbledon but lost to Ashleigh Barty in three sets. The Czech also finished runner-up at the Italian Open and the Canadian Open.

Despite a string of solid performances, their partnership didn't culminate in a single title for Pliskova, which led to their split earlier this year. She seems to have changed her mind now and Bajin believes he can guide her to greater heights.

"I am returning mainly because I still believe I can help Karolina with my insights," Sascha Bajin said. "Her game has gradually improved since her hand injury and in my eyes she has proven that she can still compete with the best in the world. We will want to build on these performances and that is why we have decided to renew our connection! I can’t wait to sit in her corner again."

Bajin also took to Twitter to express his gratitude to Pliskova for having him back.

"Thank you for having me back. Let’s go get it…." Bajin tweeted.

"Takes a big person to admit something and can’t be easy to ask your old coach back. For that I’m thankful yes," he wrote in another tweet.

Karolina Pliskova to commence her 2023 season in Adelaide

Karolina Pliskova will begin her 2023 season by competing in the Adelaide International 1, a WTA 500 event. The entry list for the tournament features four top-10 players, as well as Grand Slam champions Bianca Andreescu and Jelena Ostapenko, among others.

Pliskova will then compete in the Adelaide International 2, another WTA 500 event, the following week. The two tournaments should provide her with enough match practice for the Australian Open.

The Czech's best result in the season's opening Grand Slam was a semifinal in 2019, losing to eventual champion Naomi Osaka. She also reached the quarterfinals in 2017 and 2018. Pliskova was unable to compete in the tournament this year after sustaining a hand injury.

