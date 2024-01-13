Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik drew flak from tennis fans on the internet for his on-court antics during the Adelaide International semifinal against Jack Draper on Friday, January 12.

Bublik's Adelaide campaign ended in the semifinals with a straight-set loss to Draper. The match started with a close first set going into the tiebreak, but the Brit fared well in the clutch moments to earn a 7-6(4), 6-4 win and advance to the final. Draper later lost in the summit clash to Jiri Lehecka.

Bublik, known for his controversial behaviour on court, performed an underarm serve as well as his notorious 'racket butt shot' to close out the third game in the second set. Some fans online were not happy with the Kazakshtani's actions, labelling him a "clown."

"Yeah, and then he lost the match. He’s a clown. An amazingly talented clown, but a clown nonetheless," a fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Another fan chimed in, saying:

"Clown. Soon [sooner] or later somebody will hit him…to remember for the next time."

A third fan called for declaring the underarm serve, the racket butt shot, and other unconventional moves illegal in tennis.

"I know AB has immense talent but these antics are so lost on me. Sorry but can we relegate these underarm serves, racket butt shots, chaos agent disruptions to exhos please," the fan tweeted.

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans on X:

"It's gonna be quick tennis without rhythm" - Alexander Bublik's next opponent Sumit Nagal looks forward to playing him at Australian Open 2024

Alexander Bublik

Alexander Bublik is scheduled to play India's Sumit Nagal in the opening round of the Australian Open 2024 on Tuesday, January 14. This will be the duo's first-ever clash.

Nagal entered the main draw after going through the qualifiers in Melbourne. He defeated Geoffrey Blancaneaux, Edward Winter, and Alex Molcan in his qualifying matches. Ahead of the Bublik clash, he said:

"I am looking forward to playing Sasha [Bublik]. We grew up in juniors together. Knowing him for a while, I know it's gonna be quick tennis without rhythm but these are the matches that I need to get through." (via Sony Sports Network)

Over the years, Alexander Bublik has fared poorly Down Under. His best Australian Open campaigns have been second-round finishes in 2017, 2021, and 2022. He competed in the main draw in 2020 and 2023 as well but couldn't collect any wins.