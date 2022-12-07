"Talk about dirty tactics" - Martina Navratilova reacts to reports of Iranian students poisoned ahead of mass protests

Martina Navratilova recently reacted to reports that college students had been poisoned the night before the scheduled anti-regime protests in Iran.

Iranians called for a three-day strike and a rally towards Tehran's Azadi (Freedom) Square, despite contradictory reports that the regime had abolished the morality police months after 22-year-old Mahsa Amini's death in custody sparked major protests. Amini was detained for improperly wearing her hijab.

Recent reports claimed that 1,200 university students in Iran were struck down with food poisoning the night before the anti-regime protests were scheduled to take place. Students were seen in videos posted online throwing food onto the streets as a form of protest.

“More than a thousand Iranian university students have been poisoned, the night before they were due to attend mass anti-regime protests being held across the country this week. #MahsaAmini @[email protected] RT this so that whole world can see this,” shared a Twitter page.

Martina Navratilova reacted to the extremely unpleasant news, writing:

“How awful. Talk about dirty tactics…”

Hijab-related protests have been ongoing for a while in Iran. Prior to the Iranian Revolution, the hijab was not mandatory, but after 1979, things changed. Strict rules were put into effect, and the morality police were tasked with upholding the new regulations.

According to HRANA (Human Rights Activists News Agency), at least 473 people, including 64 minors, have died as a result of the government's interference in the protests, while 18,227 people have reportedly been arrested from at least 159 cities and towns and 143 universities.

Martina Navratilova has been vocal about Iran protests

Martina Navratilova pictured during the 2022 US Open

Martina Navratilova has been an active supporter of the ongoing protests in Iran. As news spread that Iran had abolished the morality police, the tennis star turned to social media to commend the protestors for their tenacity and bravery. She also emphasized the courage of the female protesters.

"Well done to all the protestors! Women of Iran ROCK!!!" Navratilova tweeted.

The 18-time Grand Slam champion had earlier praised an Iranian women's basketball team's bravery for posing without their hijabs. A further demonstration of support came from the men's football team, who refused to sing the national anthem prior to their first match at the FIFA World Cup.

"This is what bravery looks like," Navratilova tweeted.

Martina Navratilova @Martina Masih Alinejad 🏳️ @AlinejadMasih

They published the photo with this slogan;

Woman Life Freedom.

#MahsaAmini twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Another cultural earthquake. Iranian female basketball team removed their hijab and posted their unveiled photo on Instagram to protest against the main pillar of a gender apartheid regime.They published the photo with this slogan;Woman Life Freedom. Another cultural earthquake. Iranian female basketball team removed their hijab and posted their unveiled photo on Instagram to protest against the main pillar of a gender apartheid regime. They published the photo with this slogan; Woman Life Freedom.#MahsaAmini twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/eQBkiedOgL This is what bravery looks like!!! twitter.com/AlinejadMasih/… This is what bravery looks like!!! twitter.com/AlinejadMasih/…

Women have been at the center of the country's largest protests since the Iranian Revolution, which took place more than four decades ago. The difference this time around is the participation of all sections of society. The protests continue in the hope of lasting change in the deeply conservative Islamic nation.

