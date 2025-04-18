The 2025 Tallahassee Challenger is on the cusp of ending, with Day 6 of the $100,000-prize money claycourt event set to be a cracker. Local favorites Emilio Nava and Mitchell Krueger are the only top seeds left in the singles draw and are on course for a blockbuster semifinal clash.

Ad

Murphy Cassone rounds out the American pros vying for title glory in Tallahasee on Friday (April 18). The World No. 219, who upset top-seeded Eliot Spizzirri in the first round of the ATP Challenger tournament earlier this week, will have to get past the more experienced Krueger if he wants to win his second singles title at the level.

Andres Andrade and Chris Rodesch, meanwhile, also face off on Day 6 and are both looking to record their first career Challenger triumph. Without further ado, let's take a look at how the action at the Tallahassee Challenger on Friday will likely go down:

Ad

Trending

#1 Emilio Nava vs Murphy Cassone

Murphy Cassone is among he most promising American Challenger-level players | Image Source: Getty

Murphy Cassone nabbed his maiden ATP Challenger tournament in Calgary against all odds last October as a qualifier ranked outside the men's top 500. The 22-year-old has since backed up the above run with three semifinal results at Challenger-level events this year.

Ad

Emilio Nava, meanwhile, is currently on a 17-match unbeaten streak, having won titles in Sarasota, Concepcion and Asuncion. The World No. 140 is in red-hot form currently, giving him favorable odds of downing his younger opponent to reach the semifinals of the 2025 Tallahassee Challenger.

Pick: Emilio Nava to win in straight sets.

#2 Mitchell Krueger (2024 Tallahassee Challenger runner-up) vs Mathys Erhard

Mitchell Krueger looks on at Houston Open 2025 | Image Source: Getty

Mitchell Krueger, ranked 141st in the world, has endured a slow 2025 season since reaching the second round of the Australian Open in January. The American overcame France's Geoffrey Blancaneaux in three tough sets in his Round-of-16 match on Wednesday (April 16).

Ad

Mathys Erhard has endured a similar path in his campaign at the ATP Challenger tournament, winning back-to-back three-setters en route to the quarterfinals. The Frenchman is inexperienced compared to his third-seeded opponent but could manage to give him some stiff resistance.

Pick: Mitchell Krueger to win in three sets.

#3 Andres Andrade vs Chris Rodesch

Andres Andrade looking to make amends at Tallahassee Challenger 2025 | Image Source: Getty

Andres Andrade finished runner-up in Savannah and Santo Domingo last year, which cemented his rise in the ATP rankings. That said, the Mexican had dropped nine of his 12 matches on the second-tier men's tennis circuit before arriving at this week's Tallahassee Challenger. The World No. 260 did give a good account of himself on Wednesday, though, downing the formidable Michael Mmoh in three sets to make it to the last eight.

Ad

Chris Rodesch, on his part, has yet to drop a set at the $100,000 event and will likely be fresh for his quarterfinal match. The 23-year-old, who won the NCAA Division I Men's Tennis Championships in 2022-23, is one of the dark horses that can go all the way in Tallahassee.

Pick: Chris Rodesch to win in straight sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rudra Biswas Rudra is a seasoned tennis journalist at Sportskeeda who has followed the sport for over a decade. Whether it's breaking news or tactically analyzing a match, he thrives in reporting it. When he isn't working, he's probably spending time with friends or watching art films. He has also played tennis for over eight years and his favourite tennis player of all time is Rafael Nadal. Know More