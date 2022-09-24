Tallinn Open 2022: Women's singles draw, schedule, players, prize money, order of play & more 

The 2022 edition of the Tallinn Open will start on September 26 and we could see some exciting tennis in Estonia. There won't be too many top players competing at the WTA 250 tournament, but we have five Top-20 players, including Anett Kontaveit, who will have the full support of her home crowd in her matches.

Other recognizable names in the competition include Belinda Bencic, Beatriz Haddad Maia, Madison Keys, Jelena Ostapenko and Elena Rybakina.

How old is the Tallinn Open?

This year marks the inaugural edition of the Tallinn Open, which will take place in Tallinn, the Estonian capital. The tournament is a part of the WTA 250 series.

Venue

The venue for the Tallinn Open is the FORUS Tennis Center in Tallinn.

Players

Local favorite and World No. 3 Anett Kontaveit is the top seed at this season's Tallinn Open. The 26-year-old has had some disappointing results lately, but a good run in front of her home crowd could most definitely help her regain her form.

World No. 14 Belinda Bencic is the second seed in the tournament and is among the favorites to win it. The Swiss has had some good results this season and reached the quarterfinals of the Canadian Open not long back. Bencic stands a fair chance of winning the tournament if she is at her very best.

Third seed and World No. 16 Beatriz Haddad Maia is arguably the heaviest favorite to win the Tallinn Open given some of her results over the past few months, most notably reaching the final of the Canadian Open.

Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina is another player who could have a long run at the WTA 250 tournament. The Kazakh recently reached the final of the Slovenia Open and will be eager to have a long run in Tallinn. Madison Keys and Jelena Ostapenko are seeded fourth and fifth respectively and both could contend for the title as well.

Prize Money

The women's singles champion will receive a prize money of $31,000 while the runner-up will be paid $18,037. The total prize pool for the tournament is $251,750.

Where to watch

Amazon Prime Video - United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland.

beIN SPORTS - Australia, France

Canal+ - Poland

DAZN - Spain, Canada, Japan

Tennis Channel - Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Netherlands, USA

TSN - Canada

DigiSport - Hungary, Romania

iQIYI - China

NowTV - Hong Kong

Nova Sports - Greece & Cyprus

O2 TV - Czech Republic

Starhub - Singapore

