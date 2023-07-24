Tampere Open: Sumit Nagal dedicates his title to his fitness trainer

Indian tennis star Sumit Nagal has dedicated his recent title win at Tampere Open to Milos Galecic, his fitness trainer. India's top-ranked in men's singles, Sumit Nagal, created history on Sunday (July 23) by winning the Tampere Open in Finland. Sumit Nagal defeated Dalibor Svrcina in straight sets, 6-4, 7-5, to lift the trophy, winning the fourth Challenger title of his career.

The Indian star took to his social media handles to dedicate the title to his fitness trainer. He wrote that this title is "as much his as it is mine" and went on to add that Galecic has been an integral part of his development over the years. He concluded by saying that he would work hard to make his coaches, family members, and friends proud.

Sumit Nagal @nagalsumit This trophy is as much his as it is mine. My fitness trainer Milos Galecic has been an integral part of my development as a player and as a human being. Over the years, I’ve been fortunate to have a lot of support from many loving coaches, family members, and friends (1/2) pic.twitter.com/UImwOB7Uul

Milos Galecic has been the fitness coach for the rising star of India for years now. Earlier, he was the coach of Somdev Devvarman as well. Galecic is also a part of Devvarman's Nensel Tennis Academy, which works closely with Nagal, Karman Kaur Thandi, and Adil Kalyanpur.

Sumit Nagal is the first Indian to win a title in Finland in 56 years

Sumit Nagal created a series of records when he clinched the Tampere Open title in Finland. He became the first-ever Indian to win two ATP Challenger Singles titles in Europe. Indian legends like Somdev Devvarman, Rohan Bopanna, and Mankad have won one ATP Challenger title each in Europe.

After clinching the title, Nagal breached the 175-mark in the Live ATP Rankings. He was out of 200 before the start of the Open. Nagal is also just the second Indian to win a title in Finland. Former Indian star Jaideep Mukherjee was the first Indian to win a title in Finland, defeating Allen Fox of the USA to win the Finland Championships in 1966.

Notably, this is Nagal's fourth ATP Challenger trophy and the second title this year. Nagal's last three ATP Challenger Trophy titles have come on clay surfaces. Earlier, in April, he defeated Jesper de Jong of the Netherlands to lift the ATP Rome Challenger Title.