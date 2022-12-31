Tata Open Maharashtra 2023: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more

The 2023 Tata Open Maharashtra is one of four events kicking off the new season of tennis. It will be held from January 2-7.

World No. 17 Marin Cilic leads the field as the top seed. He has won the tournament twice before, back when it was held in Chennai. The former US Open champion is gunning for his third title and first in Pune. Botic van de Zandschulp is seeded second, with the Dutch player being on the hunt for a maiden ATP title.

Emil Ruusuvuori came quite close to winning the last title last year but lost to Joao Sousa in a three-set battle. He's seeded third this year. As for the defending champion, he's unfortunately set to miss the tournament this time around. World No. 43 Sebastian Baez is the fourth seed. The top four seeds have received a first-round bye.

15-year-old Manas Dhamne was given a wildcard along with Sumit Nagal and Mukund Sasikumar. Other notable names in the mix are 2021 Australian Open semifinalist Aslan Karatsev, 2018 French Open semifinalist Marco Cecchinato, and top 60 players Filip Krajinovic and Alex Molcan.

Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury, one of the top doubles teams at the moment, are also competing here, with home favorite Rohan Bopanna leading the Indian contingent. With the 2021 edition canned due to the pandemic and limited entry for spectators last year, fans are set to throng the event after a long time.

For fans elsewhere, here's where one can catch up on all the action happening at the 2023 Tata Open Maharashtra:

Tata Open Maharashtra channel and live streaming list

Viewers from the following countries can catch the action live on these respective channels and sites:

Amazon Prime Video - United Kingdom & Republic of Ireland.

beIN SPORTS - Australia, Middle East & Singapore.

Iqiyi - China.

Eurosport - Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, France, Russia, Scandinavia (excluding Denmark).

Nova Sport - Czech Republic.

TV2 - Denmark.

Sky Deutschland - Germany, Austria, Switzerland.

Sportcast (Super Tennis) - Italy.

Telefonica/Movistar - Spain.

Hellenic (OTE TV) - Greece.

Polsat - Poland.

WOWOW - Japan.

Tennis Channel - USA & Puerto Rico.

TSN - Canada.

ESPN - Latin America.

Sports 18 & Jio Cinema - India.

Live streaming will also be available on Tennis TV.

