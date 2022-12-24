Tata Open Maharashtra 2023 tickets: How to buy, pricing, seating options & more

The 2023 Tata Open Maharashtra is back and this time around the tournament will be open to fans. The 2021 edition was canned due to the pandemic, while in 2022 pandemic restrictions played spoilsport with respect to the entry of spectators. The upcoming edition of the tournament will be held from December 31 to January 7.

The Tata Open Maharashtra is South Asia's only ATP tournament and is a part of the ATP 250 series. Joao Sousa is the defending champion in singles, while home favorites Rohan Bopanna and Ramkumar Ramanathan are the current champions in doubles.

2014 US Open champion Marin Cilic headlines the field in singles, with top-50 players Jenson Brooksby, Sebastian Baez, Botic van de Zandschulp, and Emil Ruusuvuori also in action. The top doubles pairing of Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury are set to compete as well.

For fans in India, here's all the information on how they can witness all the action in person:

Where is the Tata Open Maharashtra being held?

The tournament will be held at the Balewadi Stadium in Pune. For fans in the state of Maharashtra, getting to Pune shouldn't be an issue, while for those coming from outside, there are direct flights and trains to Pune. Otherwise, the city is just a few hours drive away from Mumbai, which is one of the most well-connected cities in India.

When do the tickets go on sale?

Tickets for the 2023 edition go on sale from December 26, 2022. Fans will be able to book the tickets from the following link: https://www.zoonga.com/tataopen

Tata Open Maharashtra 2023: Ticket prices and Seating

There are seven different blocks of seating - labeled from A to G. The qualifying rounds will be held on December 31 and January 1, for which there is no entry fee. The lowest-priced tickets for the preliminary rounds, which begin on January 2, cost Rs. 150 and go as high as Rs. 750.

The semifinals are to be held on Friday, January 6. Tickets prices start at Rs. 250 for this round, with the most expensive ones costing Rs. 1500. The championship round matches will be held on Saturday, January 7. Tickets start at Rs. 500 and the best seats in the house for this round cost Rs. 1750.

With ticket prices being quite budget-friendly, this is an opportunity that avid tennis fans can't afford to miss. All information regarding the prices is sourced from the tournament press release, which can be found here.

