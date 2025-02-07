"Taylor Fritz is a fake top 5 player" - Fans react as American No.1 suffers shock exit to Denis Shapovalov at Dallas Open

American No. 1 Taylor Fritz losing to Denis Shapovalov in the second round of the 2025 Dallas Open on February 7 has irked tennis fans. The American played his best tennis towards the end of the 2024 season but hasn't been able to emulate the same quality this year so far.

Fritz kicked off his 2025 season with a successful campaign at the United Cup, where he played a monumental role in Team USA's triumph. He then entered the Australian Open and had statement wins in the opening two rounds. However, his campaign ended in a shocking loss to veteran Gael Monfils, who turned back the clock in an enthralling 3-6, 7-5, 7-6(1),6-4 win.

The World No. 4 kicked off his Dallas Open campaign with a routine straight-set win over Arthur Rinderknech following which he played Denis Shapovalov. The Canadian found his best tennis to clinch a resilient 2-6, 6-3, 7-6(2) win and take out the top seed.

Fans on social media were disappointed with Taylor Fritz's performance. One fan said,

"Taylor Fritz absolutely f*cking sucks," the fan commented.

Another fan felt the American wasn't a Top 10-level player.

"TAYLOR FRITZ I NEED U LEAVING THE TOP10 U DONT DESERVE TO BE THE 4TH RANKED PLAYER ITW," the fan opined.

Here are some other reactions from the tennis fans expressing their frustration over the American's early exit.

"Fritz just got hit with Canadian tariffs," a fan joked.

"American bloodbath in Dallas today," a fan quipped.

"A Canadian beating an American on American soil is ✨chef’s kiss," a fan expressed their delight.

"Fritz is a fake top 5 player," a fan claimed.

Denis Shapovalov felt 'incredible' after getting a monumental win over the 'difficult' to play American No. 1

After defeating Taylor Fritz, Denis Shapovalov will take on Tomas Machac in the quarterfinal of the Dallas Open 2025

Sahpovalov and Fritz after their match- Source: Getty

After clinching a huge win against Taylor Fritz, Denis Shapovalov will take on sixth seed Tomas Machac in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Dallas Open on February 8. This will be the first meeting between the two men.

While Shapovalov clinched wins over Miomir Kecmanovic and Fritz, Machac comfortably defeated veteran Kei Nishikori 6-2, 6-2 following which he ousted Rinky Hijikata 6-4, 7-6(0). The winner of their match will play Reilly Opelka or defending champion Tommy Paul in the semifinals.

Meanwhile, Taylor Fritz's No. 4 ranking will remain safe since the World No. 5 Casper Ruud, still in the tournament, won't be able to surpass his points even if he wins the Dallas Open.

