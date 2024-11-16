Taylor Fritz, Alexander Zverev's girlfriends Morgan Riddle and Sophia Thomalla show their support for partners ahead of thrilling ATP Finals SF clash

Alexander Zverev and Taylor Fritz are slated to face off against each other at the semifinals of the 2024 ATP Finals. The German topped the John Newcombe Group whereas the American came second in the Ilie Nastase Group.

Zverev clean swept the round-robin stage, with straight-set victories over Andrey Rublev, Casper Ruud, and Carlos Alcaraz. On the other hand, Fritz started with a straight-set victory over Daniil Medvedev but lost to Jannik Sinner in straight sets in the next match. In the final group match, the American came from a set down to win against Alex de Mianur and advance to the last four.

As per reports, Alexander Zverev and Sophia Thomalla have been together since 2020. Thomalla is a German native and is one of the faces in the German entertainment industry as she pursues her professional ambitions in modeling and acting. She is regularly seen at the World No. 2 's box, cheering him on. Thomalla showed her support once the player reached the semis of the ATP Finals.

Alexander Zverev's girlfriend Sophia Thomalla shows support for the German player at the ATP Finals, (Source: Instagram)

Taylor Fritz and Morgan Riddle have been dating since 2020 as well. Riddle is a social media influencer who is trying to change people's perspective of tennis, and attempting to "making tennis cool again". She has millions of flowers across platforms like TikTok and Instagram.

She has regularly been seen at Fritz's matches, ardently supporting him. She showed her support in a similar way after Fritz reached the semis of the ATP Finals.

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle shows support for the American at the ATP Finals, (Source: Instagram)

This is the seventh time for Zverev to be participating at the year-ending Championships whereas it is the second time for Fritz.

This is the fifth time Taylor Fritz and Alexander Zverev will lock horns in 2024

Taylor Fritz and Alexander Zverev at the Wimbledon 2024 (Getty)

The upcoming clash at the 2024 ATP Finals between Alexander Zverev and Taylor Fritz will be the fifth time that the two players will go toe-to-toe in 2024. The pair first met at the Italian Open quarterfinals this season, with the German player triumphing in straight sets.

However, since the defeat in Rome, Fritz has rolled off three consecutive victories against Zverev. At the Wimbledon Championships, the American staged a great recovery to win the fourth-round match against the German after being two sets down.

The pair again met in the quarterfinals of the US Open, with Fritz winning in four sets. Their last match came at the indoor courts of the Laver Cup, with Fritz winning in straight sets.

Overall Fritz leads the head-to-head 6-5, and whoever wins their semifinal in Turin, will face either Jannik Sinner or Casper Ruud in the final of the ATP Finals.

