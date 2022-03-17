Taylor Fritz answers who has the best forehand, backhand, serve and return on tour, doesn't name any of the Big-3

Taylor Fritz has faced Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, and Rafael Nadal a combined eight times on tour. Despite this, he did not pick their names when asked to choose the best shots he faced during a press conference at the ongoing Indian Wells Masters.

The American trails Federer 0-2 in the head-to-head and has lost all five of his meetings against Djokovic. Rafael Nadal has won their solitary career fixture at the 2020 Mexican Open.

Many regard Federer's forehand as the best in the game's history, while the same is said about Nadal as well, particularly on clay. Djokovic's return of serve is considered the best in tennis history, while his backhand also features in similar conversations.

However, Fritz went with Matteo Berrettini's forehand when asked to name the best forehand he's faced. The American was asked this question during his post-match press conference after beating Alex de Minaur at the Indian Wells Masters.

Q. Forehand?

TAYLOR FRITZ: Berrettini.

Fritz went for Nikoloz Basilashvili's backhand and David Goffin's return.

Q. Backhand?

TAYLOR FRITZ: Basilashvili.

Q. Return?

TAYLOR FRITZ: Goffin.

The is into the QFs at the Taylor Fritz 🤝 Indian WellsTheis into the QFs at the for the 2nd straight year!

The American said he'd choose Reilly Opelka's serve and Alex de Minaur's speed.

While Fritz ignored the Big 3, his choices were solid contenders for their respective shots, not to mention Fritz had to answer these questions coming off a tough three-setter.

Taylor Fritz picks Rafael Nadal's mental toughness

ATP Tour



With his win over Opelka, Rafael Nadal becomes the second player to start a season 18-0 since 1990



With his win over Opelka, Rafael Nadal becomes the second player to start a season 18-0 since 1990

During this brief rapid-fire session during his press conference, Taylor Fritz was also asked to pick the player with the best mental strength. At long last, the American chose to be a member of the Big 3, going with Rafael Nadal.

Q. Mental toughness?

FRITZ: Rafa.

Fritz will lock horns against Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic in the quarterfinals of the Indian Wells Masters on Friday. This is the second straight year the American has made the last eight of the Californian event, having finished as a semifinalist in the 2021 edition.

He leads Kecmanovic by 1-0 in the head-to-head and will be backing himself against the Serb. The American, ranked in the top-20, has been in good form through the 2022 season, reaching the second week of a slam for the first time at the Australian Open.

Meanwhile, Rafael Nadal will square off against Nick Kyrgios in the last eight. Nadal progressed to the quarterfinals after ousting home hope Reilly Opelka 7-6(3), 7-6(5) in the fourth round on Wednesday.

Kyrgios, on his part, received a walkover from Jannik Sinner in his fourth-round match after the Italian withdrew due to illness.

