Taylor Fritz arrives in Hong Kong for exhibition tournament

Taylor Fritz arrived in Hong Kong for the Bank of Communications Hong Kong International Tennis Challenge 2022.

The 25-year-old received a bye to the semifinals of the exhibition tournament but lost 7-6, 6-4 to Cameron Norrie. He will face Wu Yibing in the third-place playoff on Sunday.

Before playing at the Bank of Communications Hong Kong International Tennis Challenge, Fritz shared an image of himself in traditional attire, with his caption reading:

"Made it to Hong Kong. Excited to be here for the first time and to be playing the Bank of Communications Hong Kong International Tennis Classic."

Taylor Fritz had a pretty good 2022 season with a 46-21 record. He won three titles and debuted in the Top 10 of the ATP rankings. His most notable achievement of the season was winning the Indian Wells Masters by beating Rafael Nadal in the final.

Fritz also reached the semifinals in his maiden appearance at the ATP Finals. He is currently ranked ninth in the world.

"I don't know if I want to watch it" - Taylor Fritz on Netflix's Break Point

Taylor Fritz is among the players who will feature on Netflix's tennis docuseries Break Point, which will be released on January 13.

The 25-year-old recently said that he feared how he would be portrayed in the series as he was very genuine in the interviews.

"I don’t know if I want to watch it. I’m scared. I’m scared of how things can be cut up. Especially because I haven’t tried to filter myself at all. Yeah, I’ve tried to just be very, very genuine. But they can cut things however they want to cut things," he said.

"It's like with Nick [Kyrgios]. They could cut it up to make Nick look such an amazing guy. And then they could also cut it up to make him look like the villain, which I feel like they might do just because that’s how a lot of people in tennis see him - even though I think he’s great for the sport,” he added.

Taylor Fritz will begin his 2023 season at the United Cup, which will start on December 29. The 25-year-old will be part of a strong United States contingent for the inaugural edition of the tournament.

The team consists of Jessica Pegula, Madison Keys, Frances Tiafoe, Desirae Krawczyk, Alycia Parks, Hunter Reese, and Denis Kudla.

