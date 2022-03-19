Taylor Fritz becomes the first American male tennis player to reach back-to-back semi-finals at the Indian Wells Masters since Andy Roddick in 2009-10

Taylor Fritz registered his name in the history books on Saturday after becoming the first American male tennis player to reach back-to-back semi-finals at the Indian Wells Masters since former US Open champion Andy Roddick in 2009-10.

While Roddick lost to Rafael Nadal in the semi-finals of the 2009 Indian Wells Masters, he reached the finals of the Masters tournament in 2010 but ended up as the runner-up after suffering a defeat at the hands of Ivan Ljubicic there.

World No. 20 Taylor Fritz defeated Miomir Kecmanovic in the quarterfinals of the 2022 Indian Wells Masters on Saturday, cementing his place in the semi-finals of the tournament. The American player enjoyed a whopping 90% win percentage on his first serve, winning the match with a final scoreline of 7-6(5), 3-6, 6-1.

Tennis TV @TennisTV



defeats Kecmanovic 7-6 3-6 6-1 to become the 1st American man in successive semi-finals since Andy Roddick here in 2009-10!



#IndianWells California Dreamin' @Taylor_Fritz97 defeats Kecmanovic 7-6 3-6 6-1 to become the 1st American man in successive semi-finals since Andy Roddick here in 2009-10! California Dreamin' 😎🇺🇸@Taylor_Fritz97 defeats Kecmanovic 7-6 3-6 6-1 to become the 1st American man in successive semi-finals since Andy Roddick here in 2009-10!#IndianWells https://t.co/tXawtB2cKO

Earlier, the 24-year-old battled past Kamil Majchrzak, Jaume Munar, and Alex de Minaur to advance to the quarterfinals of the Masters event.

USTA @usta Quarterfinal bound!



Taylor Fritz closes strong over Alex De Minaur to reach the quarters of Indian Wells. Quarterfinal bound! Taylor Fritz closes strong over Alex De Minaur to reach the quarters of Indian Wells. https://t.co/1rDv1Z3PIR

Fritz also reached the semi-finals of the Indian Wells Masters last year, defeating the likes of Matteo Berrettini, Jannik Sinner, and Alexander Zverev along the way. However, he was beaten at the hands of Nikoloz Basilashvili in the semi-finals, who defeated him in straight sets.

Christopher Clarey 🇺🇸 🇫🇷 🇪🇸 @christophclarey



Dimitrov (23) vs Norrie (21)

Fritz (31) vs Basilashvili (29)



Anyone predict that? I know I didn't



#getty Men's semifinals in Indian Wells in 2021Dimitrov (23) vs Norrie (21)Fritz (31) vs Basilashvili (29)Anyone predict that? I know I didn't Men's semifinals in Indian Wells in 2021Dimitrov (23) vs Norrie (21)Fritz (31) vs Basilashvili (29)Anyone predict that? I know I didn't#getty https://t.co/UTdolg0JYd

Basilashvili later lost to Cameron Norrie, who went on to emerge as the winner of the 2021 Indian Wells Masters.

BetVictor @BetVictor



- Reached six finals

- Won 47 matches

- Won his first ever Masters 1,000 title

- First Briton to ever win the Indian Wells title

- 74th to 16th in the world

- Career-high world ranking

- Over £1.7m prize money

- Britain's number one



What a year.



Cameron Norrie in 2021:- Reached six finals- Won 47 matches- Won his first ever Masters 1,000 title- First Briton to ever win the Indian Wells title- 74th to 16th in the world- Career-high world ranking- Over £1.7m prize money- Britain's number oneWhat a year. Cameron Norrie in 2021:- Reached six finals- Won 47 matches- Won his first ever Masters 1,000 title- First Briton to ever win the Indian Wells title- 74th to 16th in the world- Career-high world ranking- Over £1.7m prize money- Britain's number oneWhat a year. 🎾👏 https://t.co/TDFZM49Dzh

Taylor Fritz will lock horns against Andrey Rublev in the semifinals of the 2022 Indian Wells Masters

Andrey Rublev in action against Taylor Fritz at the 2021 Dubai Tennis Championships

Fritz will square off against World No. 7 Andrey Rublev in the semifinals of Indian Wells on Sunday. The Russian is currently on a 13-match winning streak.

Tick Tock Tennis @TickTockTennis Rublev Rolls On!



A reminder: Rafael Nadal isn't the only one on a ridiculous win streak.



Andrey Rublev goes 13-0, pushing past Grigor Dimitrov, 7-5, 6-2 to reach the semifinals in Indian Wells.



Rublev faces Taylor Fritz or Miomir Kecmanovic for a spot in the final. Rublev Rolls On!A reminder: Rafael Nadal isn't the only one on a ridiculous win streak.Andrey Rublev goes 13-0, pushing past Grigor Dimitrov, 7-5, 6-2 to reach the semifinals in Indian Wells.Rublev faces Taylor Fritz or Miomir Kecmanovic for a spot in the final. https://t.co/fQxnLK816y

Rublev has led a brilliant campaign so far, defeating the likes of Dominik Koepfer, Frances Tiafoe, Hubert Hurkacz, and Grigor Dimitrov to reach the semifinals without dropping a set.

Reuters @Reuters Rublev downs Dimitrov to reach semis at Indian Wells reut.rs/3u2DZ7O Rublev downs Dimitrov to reach semis at Indian Wells reut.rs/3u2DZ7O https://t.co/fWjpLcO09C

Fritz and Rublev's head-to-head is currently tied at 2-2. Fritz won their matches in the 2021 Paris Masters and 2018 Indian Wells Masters, while Rublev won at the 2021 Dubai Tennis Championships and 2018 Next Gen Finals.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan