Taylor Fritz becomes the first American male tennis player to reach back-to-back semi-finals at the Indian Wells Masters since Andy Roddick in 2009-10

Taylor Fritz registered his name in the history books on Saturday after becoming the first American male tennis player to reach back-to-back semi-finals at the Indian Wells Masters since former US Open champion Andy Roddick in 2009-10.
While Roddick lost to Rafael Nadal in the semi-finals of the 2009 Indian Wells Masters, he reached the finals of the Masters tournament in 2010 but ended up as the runner-up after suffering a defeat at the hands of Ivan Ljubicic there.
World No. 20 Taylor Fritz defeated Miomir Kecmanovic in the quarterfinals of the 2022 Indian Wells Masters on Saturday, cementing his place in the semi-finals of the tournament. The American player enjoyed a whopping 90% win percentage on his first serve, winning the match with a final scoreline of 7-6(5), 3-6, 6-1.
Earlier, the 24-year-old battled past Kamil Majchrzak, Jaume Munar, and Alex de Minaur to advance to the quarterfinals of the Masters event.
Fritz also reached the semi-finals of the Indian Wells Masters last year, defeating the likes of Matteo Berrettini, Jannik Sinner, and Alexander Zverev along the way. However, he was beaten at the hands of Nikoloz Basilashvili in the semi-finals, who defeated him in straight sets.
Basilashvili later lost to Cameron Norrie, who went on to emerge as the winner of the 2021 Indian Wells Masters.
Taylor Fritz will lock horns against Andrey Rublev in the semifinals of the 2022 Indian Wells Masters
Fritz will square off against World No. 7 Andrey Rublev in the semifinals of Indian Wells on Sunday. The Russian is currently on a 13-match winning streak.
Rublev has led a brilliant campaign so far, defeating the likes of Dominik Koepfer, Frances Tiafoe, Hubert Hurkacz, and Grigor Dimitrov to reach the semifinals without dropping a set.
Fritz and Rublev's head-to-head is currently tied at 2-2. Fritz won their matches in the 2021 Paris Masters and 2018 Indian Wells Masters, while Rublev won at the 2021 Dubai Tennis Championships and 2018 Next Gen Finals.