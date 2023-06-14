Taylor Fritz believes he is one of the "best grass-court players" in the world, according to the American's coach Michael Russell.

Fritz's campaign in the clay swing came to an end with a third-round finish at the French Open, where he fell to Francisco Cerundolo in four sets. Now, the American men's No. 1 has begun his grass campaign in Stuttgart, where he will take on Aslan Karatsev in the Round of 16.

Speaking to Eurosport ahead of the match, Fritz's coach Michael Russell was all praise for his protege's prowess on the grass courts, saying that the 25-year-old has plenty of self-belief that stems from his natural game.

With his big serve and great hands, Taylor Fritz believes that he can win against anyone on the surface, stated Russell. Also pertinent to note is the fact that Fritz's first ever title on the ATP Tour came on grass, at the 2019 Eastbourne International.

“I feel that he believes that he is one of the best grass-court players in the world. He serves well, he's got great hands, which allows him to return a lot of the big serves, and his confidence on a grass court…I think that gives him a lot of intangible positivity on the grass, because he believes that he can win,” Michael Russell said.

“He won his first ATP title at Eastbourne a couple of years ago on grass and I think that just kind of helped catapult his confidence on the surface,” he added.

Noting that the World No. 8 has gotten better and better on the surface with every passing year, Russell hoped 2023 would be the season he finally came into his own and had his best ever year yet.

“I think Taylor's game is a little more dangerous on the grass just because of the way that he can take the racquet out of your hand and finish points with his serve, powerful returns and first-ball strikes that gives him a little more confidence and comfort on the grass. Each year he's been doing a little better on the grass. So hopefully, this year, he'll have his best year,” Russell said.

"Being close to beating Rafael Nadal gives him a lot of confidence" - Michael Russell on Taylor Fritz's 2022 Wimbledon run

Day Ten: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

At the 2022 Wimbledon Championships, Taylor Fritz made it as far as the quarterfinals before falling to 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal in a brilliant five-setter.

Having come so close to beating the Spaniard has given Fritz a lot of confidence, believes Michael Russell, who also added that the American has learnt from the loss that he needs to keep playing more aggressively in the big moments.

“It was his best Grand Slam result and being close to beating Rafa gives him a lot of confidence, but at the same time knowing that he needs to continue to play aggressive in pressure moments and continue to work on shots that will allow him to defeat guys like Rafa in those stages of the tournament,” Michael Russell said.

