Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle recently shared her excitement at having reached a new milestone in her tennis-learning journey under Fritz's tutelage.

Morgan Riddle is an influencer who has gained popularity for posting interesting tennis-related content on social media. The 25-year-old frequently shares behind-the-scenes footage from tennis tournaments while traveling to support Fritz.

Morgan Riddle has been running a TikTok series for the last six months, where Taylor Fritz has been giving her tennis lessons. On April 4, Riddle shared a video on her YouTube channel that documented her experience at the Miami Open.

While in Miami Fritz took the time to give his girlfriend some pointers on her serving technique, and Riddle finally landed a successful serve after six months of coaching. The delight caused by the milestone was evident in the video as the couple shared a hearty embrace.

"I've been doing a series of Taylor teaching me tennis on tiktok the last six months and I finally made a serve," Riddle shared on Instagram.

"He's extremely stubborn" - Taylor Fritz's coach Michael Russell on the American's Indian Wells 2022 triumph

Taylor Fritz won the 2022 Indian Wells Masters

In an interview with ATP.com, Taylor Fritz's coach Michael Russell opened up on the circumstances under which the American won his first ATP Masters 1000 title at Indian Wells in 2022.

“Playing the finals of Indian Wells when he couldn’t even walk - that was extremely stubborn because we all, just based on his feelings and what he was explaining to us, it was the most excruciating pain he’s ever felt in his life. We didn’t want him to have a career-ending injury not just for tennis, but for quality of life,” Russell said.

Despite suffering excruciating pain from his foot injury, Fritz insisted on playing the final against Rafael Nadal.

“He insisted on playing and obviously the rest we know what happened," Russell went on. "He’s extremely stubborn on that front. A lot of times he’ll make decisions that he thinks are best, but usually the team goes along with it."

Russell believes that stubbornness is a personality trait common to "every great player."

“He’s very respectful and he listens. He’s very stubborn, which you expect every great player to be. But he does listen and he does absorb,” the American said.

Taylor Fritz was unable to defend his title at the 2023 Indian Wells Masters, losing to Jannik Sinner in the quarterfinals.

