Taylor Fritz confident about team USA's capabilities at the United Cup - "No doubt that if I were to lose, rest of the team would have came through"

Taylor Fritz expressed his belief in his teammates' ability to push USA through to the finals of the United Cup even if he were to lose his match.

USA faced Poland in the semifinals at the Ken Rosewall Arena. The Americans won all their singles fixtures as the match was decided before the mixed doubles tie. On Friday (January 6), Frances Tiafoe and Jessica Pegula hit the court as they locked horns with Kacper Zuk and Iga Swiatek respectively. Both players eased past their opponents, winning their ties in straight sets as USA earned an early 2-0 lead.

On Saturday, Fritz and Madison Keys sealed the deal against the Polish as they went on to defeat Hubert Huzkacz and Magda Linette in their respective singles ties.

On account of a thoroughly dominant display from his side, the World No. 9 conveyed that he had complete faith in the ability of his teammates and that they would have won the match-up irrespective of his results.

"It was great to get the winner there to get us through. I mean I had no doubt that if I were to lose, the rest of the team would have came through," Fritz stated to the press after his match against Hurkacz.

The American expressed delight with the addition of top players like Pegula and Madison Keys to the team this year as he feels that they have made the team look a lot stronger.

"I think it's a huge advantage this time, having the girls in our team cause it just makes the whole team look so much stronger," he added.

Taylor Fritz and team to face the winner from Italy vs Greece for the United Cup final

Taylor Fritz at the 2023 United Cup

Taylor Fritz and team will lock horns with the winner of the second semifinal match between Italy and Greece in the final of the 2023 United Cup.

As of now, Italy hold a healthy 2-0 lead over Greece as Lorenzo Musetti and Martina Trevisan won their respective singles ties on Friday. The focus now shifts to the remaining two singles fixtures on Saturday, where Matteo Berrettini and Lucia Bronzetti of Italy will face Stefanos Tsitsipas and Despina Papamichail of Greece respectively.

If Greece level the tie, then the winner will be decided through a mixed doubles match where Tsitsipas and Maria Sakkari will pair up against Camilla Rosatello and Musetti.

While USA await their opponent for the final, Taylor Fritz has expressed that his team are favorites to win the title in the tournament.

"I'm super excited going to the finals and I think we've been the favorites all week," he stated.

