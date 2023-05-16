Taylor Fritz has opened up about the role his girlfriend Morgan Riddle has played in his career. Fritz, 25, has been dating Riddle, an influencer and content creator, since 2020.

The couple met through mutual friends and have been traveling the world together for Fritz’s tournaments. Riddle shares her fashion, beauty, and travel tips, as well as insights into the world of competitive tennis, through her posts.

The pair were featured in a Netflix docuseries, Break Point, that followed Fritz and other professional tennis players on tour. The series gave viewers a glimpse into the highs and lows of life on the tour, as well as the personal stories of the players and their partners.

In a recent interview on Break Point: The Reunion, Fritz shared that Riddle supports him behind the scenes and pushes him to stay disciplined and focused.

"It's a selfish sport and you have to be selfish. She just pushes me a lot to stay disciplined. She holds me accountable because she actually cares about my success. I think that a really important thing is to have someone that just wants the best for you and shares the same goals. She also pushes me to do all the right things," Fritz said.

The interview featured Fritz along with other tennis stars such as Matteo Berrettini, Paula Badosa, Casper Ruud, Felix Auger-Aliassime, and Maria Sakkari. The interview celebrated the achievements and stories of the players who have made an impact on the tour.

Taylor Fritz’s girlfriend Morgan Riddle speaks out about how internet comments trigger her insecurities

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle spoke of how online comments affect her self-esteem every day. She is an influencer who posts engaging tennis-related content on social media.

While Riddle enjoys the perks of being a social media influencer, she also has to face some of the challenges that come with it. One of these challenges is dealing with unwelcome and invasive comments from strangers on the internet who feel entitled to judge her appearance and behavior.

Riddle recently received a message from an Instagram user who asked her why she always tilts her head while watching her boyfriend Fritz’s matches.

“Why do u always tilt your head while u are watching tailors matches?” the user wrote.

However, Riddle did not appreciate the question and felt that it was unnecessary and rude. She shared the message on her Instagram story and opened up about how seemingly innocuous comments like this trigger new insecurities for her on a daily basis.

“Every day the internet gives me something new to be insecure about,” she wrote.

Morgan Riddle's Instagram story

Riddle’s post highlighted the pressure that influencers face to look and act perfect in front of their audience. It also showed how online comments can affect their mental health and self-confidence.

