Taylor Fritz cuts stylish figure in chic Boss look for magazine photoshoot, captures Tommy Paul's attention

Taylor Fritz turned heads and eyeballs in a stylish photoshoot for men's fashion brand BOSS. The photoshoot drew attention and comments aplenty, notably also from Fritz's compatriot Tommy Paul.

Ad

The photoshoot was covered by the prominent American magazine, Esquire. The magazine is a long-time media publication in the US, covering mainly men's fashion brands. Fritz has been an ambassador for BOSS since last year. The move was significant, as Fritz chose the brand over sportswear giant Nike. Since then, the American player has donned BOSS apparel both on-court during matches and off the court during high-profile events.

The photoshoot featured three pictures that showcased style. One of them was Fritz in all-white attire, the second one had him in all dark attire, and the last one was a mixture of white and black.

Ad

Trending

Of all the comments and praise that Fritz received for the photoshoot, one of the most notable reactions came from his compatriot and peer, Tommy Paul. Paul did not comment, but used the "smiling face with heart-eyes" emoji, showing his appreciation for Fritz's photoshoot.

Tommy Paul reacts to Taylor Fritz's photoshoot (Source: Instagram)

Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul are great friends off the court and share a great rapport on the court as well. The duo achieved one of the biggest moments for American men's tennis in recent times, as they clinched the men's doubles bronze medal at the Paris Olympics last year.

Ad

Taylor Fritz had an excellent grass-court season

In Picture: Fritz in action (Getty)

After starting poorly in the hard-court and clay-court seasons, Taylor Fritz had an excellent time on grass this year. The American player ended the grass season with a 13-2 win/loss record. He began the season with a title in Stuttgart, where he won against Alexander Zverev in the final.

Ad

After a loss against Corentin Moutet at Queen's Club, Fritz picked up momentum once again, winning a second grass-court title this year at Eastbourne, with a win over Jenson Brooksby in the final. These wins gave him confidence for Wimbledon, where he went on his best run, reaching the semifinal.

Taylor Fritz was on the brink of elimination in the first round at Wimbledon against Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard, but got past the challenge and won against the likes of Gabriel Diallo, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, and Karen Khachanov to reach his maiden Wimbledon semifinal.

The American put up a spirited fight against the defending champion, Carlos Alcaraz, and had points in the fourth set to take the match to a deciding fifth set. However, he missed some critical shots and fell short against the Spaniard by a close margin.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author SAGNIK DATTA Sagnik, a Mass Communication and Journalism graduate, is a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda. Before finding his spot in the tennis writing team, he worked as a junior content specialist for academic content writing firms for a couple of years.



Before putting out any information in the public domain, Sagnik makes sure that every element of his content is well-researched and backed with credible data so that there is no misinterpretation of facts or quotes and ethical standards are maintained. To do so, Sagnik follows reputed websites like the Tennis Channel and Tennis TV, and renowned journalists on social media.



He is a fan of former player Roger Federer, and just like his favorite player, Sagnik likes to bring perfection to his write-ups by providing concise and on-point content. Speaking of the ‘GOAT’ debate, Sagnik believes that it is a bit unfair to compare the legends of the game from different eras who have played on different terms. But if he were to pick one, he’d go for Novak Djokovic based on his tally of 24 Grand Slam titles.



When not writing about tennis and technically analyzing the sport, which he believes are his 'forte', Sagnik indulges in reading books. Know More