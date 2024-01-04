"Taylor Fritz explain yourself" - American's girlfriend Morgan Riddle playfully grills him over missing socks just one week into 2024 season

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle recently grilled her boyfriend over his closet mismanagement amid the Australian swing.

Riddle, a model and a social media influencer, has been dating Fritz since 2020. They often share pictures and videos of their travels and adventures, as well as their support and love for each other.

Fritz was a part of Team United States, who were recently eliminated from the 2024 United Cup. Team United States also included Jessica Pegula, Denis Kudla, Alycia Parks, Rajeev Ram, and Desirae Krawczyk.

Riddle, currently in Australia with Fritz, posted a picture of their closet on Thursday, January 4, showing how they have 11 pairs of left socks and not one single right sock. She captioned the picture with a playful message, saying:

"After 1 week on the road we have 11 pairs of left socks and not one single right sock, Taylor Fritz explain yourself," Riddle wrote.

Morgan Riddle on Instagram

A look at Taylor Fritz and Team United States' performance in the 2024 United Cup

Taylor Fritz was the star performer for Team USA at the 2024 United Cup, a mixed-gender team event held in Sydney and Perth. Fritz won one out of two singles matches and his only mixed doubles match, but could not prevent his team from being eliminated in the group stage.

Team United States was drawn in Group C along with Australia and Great Britain. In their first tie, the United States faced Great Britain in Perth and came out victorious with a 2-1 score.

Fritz defeated Cameron Norrie, 7-6(5), 6-4, while Jessica Pegula lost to Katie Boulter 5-7, 6-4, 6-4. The tie was decided by the mixed doubles, where Fritz and Pegula prevailed over Boulter and Neal Skupski in a thrilling match tie-break, 1-6, 7-6(4), 10-7.

In their second tie, Team United States faced the host nation Australia, who had also beaten Great Britain 2-1 in their first tie. The stakes were high, as the winner of the tie would advance to the quarterfinal, while the loser would be out of the tournament.

Taylor Fritz lost to Alex de Minaur in straight sets. However, Pegula bounced back from her previous loss and defeated Ajla Tomljanovic, 7-6(6), 6-3. Once again, the fate of the tie rested on the mixed doubles, where Rajeev Ram and Pegula faced Matthew Ebden and Storm Hunter, eventually losing in straight sets.