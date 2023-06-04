The last two Americans on the men's circuit, Frances Tiafoe and Taylor Fritz are out of the 2023 French Open. The courts of Roland Garros have not been a happy hunting ground for the American contingent despite the presence of 16 men in the main draw this year.

For the second year in a row, American men have failed to reach the last 16 at the claycourt Major.

Among the male players, only three Americans have tasted victory on the red clay courts of Roland Garros in the Open Era — Michael Chang, Jim Courier, and Andre Agassi. The absence of the all-conquering Rafael Nadal, who has won 14 of the last 18 editions, was expected to boost the chances of the Americans in the draw.

Instead, the agonizing wait for the first US champion in Paris since Agassi in 1999 continues. Also, no American man has made it to the quarterfinals since Agassi in 2003.

Fritz lost 6-3, 3-6, 4-6, 5-7 to Argentine Francisco Cerundolo, while Tiafoe bowed out after Germany's Alexander Zverev beat him 3-6, 7-6(3), 6-1, 7-6(5). Both Tiafoe and Fritz began their French Open campaigns on a positive note, dropping just one set each in their first two rounds.

While 25-year-old Fritz’s campaign met a relatively tame end, Tiafoe stretched his opponent by forcing the second and fourth sets into tiebreaks.

Despite losing, Frances Tiafoe thinks he was better than Alexander Zverev for the most part

Frances Tiafoe at the 2023 French Open

Frances Tiafoe achieved his best result at the French Open this year as he reached the third round. Although he took the first set against Alexander Zverev on Saturday, June 3, the 25-year-old lost the match in four sets.

In a press conference after the match, he remarked that felt like the better player between him and the 2020 Olympic gold medalist.

"Assuming how bad I was for so many years here (laughs), I played well, I played well," Tiafoe said. "I mean, for the majority of the match, I felt like I was in control. I felt like I was controlling the rally for the most part. I mean, I thought I was a better player for a lot of times. Wasn't converting."

With Tiafoe's exit, none of the 16 men from the United States who were there in the main draw of the tournament at the beginning, remain as it heads into the second week.

