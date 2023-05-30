Taylor Fritz's influencer girlfriend Morgan Riddle has treated fans to a captivating sneak peak into the American's pre-match routine. The World No. 8 was spotted relaxing and taking some rest ahead of his opening-round encounter at the 2023 French Open.

Fritz is gearing up to make his seventh appearance at the claycourt Major on Tuesday and is entering the event on the back of a solid semifinal run at the Geneva Open.

Morgan Riddle, his longtime girlfriend, unveiled some candid snaps of the American sleeping in his hotel room and also took a cheeky dig at him for stealing her sleep mask.

"Beauty sleep for match day, He makes fun of me for buying 70$ sleep masks and then steals all of them," Morgan Riddle said on her Instagram account

Taylor Fritz taking rest ahead of his opening round encounter at the French Open

Morgan Riddle taking a dig at Taylor Fritz:

Taylor Fritz takes some rest ahead of his opening round encounter at the French Open

Fritz's girlfriend Riddle is a resident of Minneapolis, Minnesota. She has substantial online following of over 200 thousand followers on Instagram, where she extends unwavering support to her boyfriend's tennis endeavors while offering a delightful window into their thrilling travel experiences.

As Fritz embarks on his French Open journey, his recent form on the men's tour speaks volumes about his potential to make an impact at the tournament. The Word No. 8 has chalked up 29 wins from 40 matches this season and a title winning run at the Delray Beach Open.

He also won the inaugural United Cup while representing America, alongside Frances Tiafoe, Jessica Pegula and his other team members. Even though the 25-year-old doesn't have a decent record in Paris, he is one of the dark horses to go the distance and challenge for the title.

Taylor Fritz to square off against Micheal Mmoh in the first round of the 2023 French Open

Mutua Madrid Open - Day Nine: Taylor Fritz

Ninth seed Taylor Fritz will take on Micheal Mmoh in the first round of the French Open on Tuesday. He leads the head-to-head against his compatriot 1-0 after outclassing him in straight sets at the 2016 Memphis Open.

Mmoh will be entering the event on the back of a quarterfinal run at the Delray Beach Open and a second round exit at the Acapulco Open, following which he had a lengthy injury layoff. He'll be making his third appearance at the claycourt Major in Paris this year.

Fritz will undoubtedly be the favorite to kick off his campaign with a win and progress to the second round. However, his fellow American is very much capable of having his say in this encounter.

Mmoh has already caught the eye of tennis critics around the world with potent wins over the likes of Alexander Zverev and Denis Shapovalov in 2023. If he starts well he could pile up the pressure on his opponent and increase his chances of causing an upset.

The winner of this tie will square off against either Richard Gasquet or Arthur Rinderknech in the second round of the 2023 French Open.

Poll : 0 votes