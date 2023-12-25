Taylor Fritz and his girlfriend Morgan Ridldle have been enjoying the holidays in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Fritz participated in the recently concluded World Tennis League (WTL) which was held between December 21 and December 24 at the Etihad Arena in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

The American represented Team Falcons in the company of Elena Rybakina, Sorana Cirstea and Sumit Nagal. The other quartets competing at the event included Team Eagles, Team Kites and Team Hawks.

Fritz's side finished third in the round-robin stage, whereas Team Eagles took home the trophy by defeating Team Kites in the final. Soon after finishing his professional duties, Fritz went sightseeing with Riddle.

The couple celebrated Christmas by exploring the desert of Abu Dhabi. Riddle took to Instagram to share videos from their time together in the wilderness. Among several fun activities, the duo took a ride on the ATV (all-terrain vehicle) over the dunes.

"Christmas in the desert," Morgan Riddle wrote.

Morgan Riddle on Instagram

Fritz then went sandboarding and had a hilarious fall upon reaching the level ground. His girlfriend posted the video on her Instagram Story in which the tennis star can be seen all covered in sand.

Screengrab from Morgan Riddle's Instagram Story.

The tennis couple then clicked a photograph with the sun setting in the backdrop on a special request from their tour guide.

"Our tour guide insisted we get a jumping photo at sunset," Riddle wrote.

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend's Instagram Story.

Taylor Fritz: "I've given my whole life to the sport... I definitely traded a normal life"

Taylor Fritz

Taylor Fritz told the ATP Tour that he sacrificed a ton while pursuing his passion to be a world-class tennis player.

"I've given my whole life to the sport. Parties, high school, none of that, college didn't happen. I definitely traded a normal life. I knew what I wanted, I knew I wanted to be a professional athlete," he said.

The World No. 10 revisited the moments of uncertainty and insecurity but affirmed the hardships have paid off. He said:

"I have had so many days where you just question, like, 'Why are you even doing it?' That's how hard you need to be pushing yourself all the time. You need to be working so hard that it's not fun. But I love what we do and it's definitely worth all the sacrifice to be where I am right now"