Taylor Fritz gushes over girlfriend Morgan Riddle on Valentine's Day as he looks back on their loved-up moment together

Taylor Fritz took a break from his hectic tennis schedule to share an adorable Valentine’s Day moment with his girlfriend, Morgan Riddle. The ATP star, instead of picking from tons of pictures in suits and luxurious locations, chose a raw image to present his love.

Fritz has been dating his girlfriend Morgan Riddle since 2020. The 27-year-old is a social media influencer from Los Angeles. Her content combines her love for fashion with her passion for tennis. The couple first met on the dating app Raya in Los Angeles and moved in together just a few weeks after they started dating.

Fritz recently surprised his girlfriend by unearthing a memory from the 2024 US Open. The ATP star shared a picture of himself kissing her passionately. The location had another twist, as the couple embraced moments of love in the parking area.

To express his feelings for his long-time partner, the 27-year-old also added a sweet caption.

"Happy Valentine's Day @moorrgs," he wrote on Instagram.

Taylor Fritz and Morgan Riddle - Source: Instagram

On the court, Taylor Fritz experienced hard luck during his last campaign at the Delray Beach Open. The ATP star managed to move past with a Round of 16 win but eventually fell short to Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in an unexpected straight-set conclusion.

Taylor Fritz reveals the cheeky story behind Morgan Riddle's T-shirts

Laver Cup 2023 - Preview Day 4 - Source: Getty

Taylor Fritz recently narrated the story behind the T-shirts he received as gifts from his girlfriend Morgan Riddle. The ATP star entertains his fans on the famous streaming platform Twitch, playing games and engaging in conversations with his line of nearly 8.3K followers. During one of the streams, he narrated:

“I have one of those vintage shirts of just Morgan, like Morgan got for me, of just pictures of Morgan and I’ll just wear it out. The last time I went out somewhere, I went to a club, I wore it. I thought it was hilarious.”

Adding more details to the story, the ATP star uncovered his chivalrous side for Riddle.

"I feel like when people do that with their girlfriends, it’s like kinda scuff because it looks like it’s really obvious that their girlfriend made them wear that. But this one, it looks vintage. And Morgan is kind of also just well-known so I could just look like a random guy wearing it. So, people will be like, ‘Is that your girl?’ and I’m like ‘No’–Sometimes I will say it’s my girl– and sometimes I’ll be like, ‘Dude, it’s Morgan Riddle, I’m a huge fan. Do you know who this is?’” he added.

Taylor Fritz is also known for his looks and sense of style. The American tennis player is backed by the renowned fashion brand Hugo Boss and is always particular about his fashion choices. So, when he wore a vintage t-shirt to a club, it was a clear sign of the deep love he has for his girlfriend, Morgan Riddle.

