Taylor Fritz makes candid admission about his style choices & occasionally ignoring fashionista girlfriend Morgan Riddle's advice

Taylor Fritz recently opened up about his fashion priorities, admitting that he occasionally downplays the role of his girlfriend, Morgan Riddle in his fashion choices. He credited his local heritage as the reason behind his classy appearance on and off the courts.

Taylor Fritz has been dating Morgan Riddle since 2020. His girlfriend is known for her charming influence as a social media figure, with 427K followers as of February 2025. In addition to her online presence, Riddle is widely recognized for her diverse fashion sense, which has helped her become the face of several brands and tennis tournaments.

Taylor Fritz recently addressed the source behind his classy fashion sense. In an exclusive conversation with the Racquet Magazine published on January 27, the American talked about his close connection with fashion that helps him keep up with the off-court image.

"I’ve always been very into fashion, to kind of have this off-court image and persona that people can see me, and connect to me when I’m not playing tennis. Fashion, modeling, stuff like that is a great way to show people me," he said.

Amid the conversation, he cheekily admitted to waiving off fashion tips from his girlfriend Morgan Riddle. Instead, he credited his life in LA as the reason behind his highly praised fashion sense.

"Sometimes I ignore her advice. I do gravitate to a more casual LA/San Diego style streetwear. But I also like to dress up in a bit more classy style as well, which BOSS is an option for. I change it up for where I’m at and the mood," he added.

Taylor Fritz signed on as a global ambassador for the renowned fashion brand Hugo Boss in March 2024. Since then, the 27-year-old has established his status as a fashion icon, both on and off the court. This partnership also significantly expanded his sponsorship portfolio with a high-paying annual contract.

Taylor Fritz expresses pride in earning 4th spot in the ATP rankings

Taylor Fritz at the 2025 Australian Open - Source: Getty

Taylor Fritz beamed with pride upon surpassing top-ranked players like Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev in the ATP rankings. The 2024 season turned out to be a good one for the American, as he moved up and secured the 4th spot as of February 2025.

In the aforementioned interview, the 27-year-old expressed pride in his current position, moving past regrets of not having a Major yet.

"There’s all these other guys I’m ranked higher than that are such good players. I earned my spot…I definitely feel like I do belong. I mean, we all wanna be that guy. I’m always looking for ways that I can improve my game, always analyzing matches that I lose, trying to figure out what things I realistically can be better at and I keep working hard and once I kind of do something and set, I guess, a new best for myself," he said.

Taylor Fritz is currently gearing up for his highly anticipated campaign at the Dallas Open. He is set to kick off his title pursuit with an opening match against Arthur Rinderknech on Wednesday, February 5.

