"Taylor Fritz is a millennial so individual entitlement is strong in this one" - American wanting Olympics to bring back ranking points baffles fans

Fans have been critical of Taylor Fritz for claiming that the Olympics should bring back ranking points.

While speaking ahead of the United Cup, the men's World No. 10 said that the Olympics should bring back ranking points as an incentive needed to be present.

"I think definitely they should bring back points. There needs to be some type of incentive. Like, it hurts everybody, like, especially the Americans a lot to not -- like, you miss two weeks of the year on U.S. hard. Yeah, I think that definitely needs to be brought back," Fritz said.

Fans on social media were far from pleased by Fritz's statements, with one stating that the American was entitled.

"Fritz is a millennial so individual entitlement is strong in this one - go after points or money or whatever is his jam. Seems selfish because it's once per FOUR YEARS," the fan's tweet read.

One fan said that the more Fritz spoke, the less they wouldn't understand him.

"The more this guy talks, the more I don't understand him," the fan's tweet read.

Another fan said that Fritz should take a two-week vacation and miss the Olympics since he cared little about representing his nation and clinching a medal.

"He should take a 2 week vacation and skip the Olympics seeing how little he cares about representing his country and winning a medal," the fan's tweet read.

Here are some more fan reactions to Fritz's statement:

Taylor Fritz finished 2023 with two titles

Taylor Fritz at the Paris Masters

Taylor Fritz won 54 out of 77 matches in 2023, clinching two ATP 250 titles at the Delray Beach Open and the Atlanta Open.

The American reached the semifinals of the Monte-Carlo Masters, and the quarterfinals of the US Open, the BNP Paribas Open, the Miami Open, and the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati.

Fritz's last tournament in 2023 was the Paris Masters, where he reached the second round after beating Sebastian Baez. However, he withdrew ahead of his next match against Daniel Altmaier due to an injury.

The American will start the 2024 season at the United Cup, which he helped the United States win in 2023. Team USA have been drawn in Group C of the tournament alongside England and Australia. They will start their title defense against Great Britain, where Fritz is set to face Cameron Norrie.