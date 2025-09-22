"Taylor Fritz owns that fraud"; "Alexander Zverev is finished" - Fans react to American defeating German for 6th consecutive time at Laver Cup

Taylor Fritz was instrumental in Team World securing its third Laver Cup title earlier on Sunday (September 21) as he beat Alexander Zverev in straight sets for the sixth consecutive time in tour-level matches to sink Team Europe's ship. The tennis community seemingly took great joy in the American's recent domination of the German, with many claiming that he "owns" their rivalry now.

Fritz hit a rich vein of form at the 2025 Laver Cup in San Francisco this weekend, scoring his first official win against Carlos Alcaraz on Day 2 of the competition after previously going 0-3 against the World No. 1. The following day, the five-time champions fought hard to bring the tie from 3-9 to 9-12. And with the 27-year-old set to face his archrival Zverev in a potential title-deciding match, he certainly didn't let up in the face of adversity.

Following a routine first set that went Taylor Fritz's way, he and Alexander Zverev exchanged one break in the second set before needing a tiebreaker to settle it. The American ultimately stayed strong to win the tiebreaker and the match 6-3, 7-6(4), and has now gotten the better of the German in their last six meetings on the ATP Tour - which includes wins at Wimbledon, the US Open, the ATP Finals, and the Laver Cup.

Many tennis fans on X (formerly Twitter) rejoiced at the above result, mostly due to their apparent dislike of Zverev. While one fan called the World No. 4 a "fraud", another insinuated that costing Team Europe the Laver Cup title didn't bode well for his future prospects.

"HE OWNS THAT FRAUD," one fan claimed on X.

"Zverev is finished," another insisted.

A few more fans reiterated the above assertion.

"Nah this ownership is something else 😭," one fan wrote.

"Fritz owns him lmao," another insisted.

Some fans also singled out Taylor Fritz's Laver Cup heroics.

"@Taylor_Fritz97 you are our hero!" one fan asserted.

"Oh Taylor Fritz the man that you are!! another claimed.

With his latest win over Zverev, Fritz improved to an 8-5 positive head-to-head record in their rivalry. More notably, the last time the 29-year-old defeated his younger opponent came more than two years ago at the 2023 ATP Cup.

Taylor Fritz now has a 6-2 win/loss record in singles matches at Laver Cup

Taylor Fritz has always brought it for Team World at Laver Cup | Image Source: Getty

Taylor Fritz is a Laver Cup veteran at this point, having played at the three-day exhibition event on five occasions (2019, 2022-25). While the American lost his first-ever match for Team World to Stefanos Tsitsipas in three tough sets on Day 1 of the 2019 edition of the competition in Geneva, he made amends by beating Dominic Thiem on Day 3 in another three-set thriller.

Fritz then sat out of the 2021 Laver Cup before making his comeback the following year, where he eked out a three-set win against Cameron Norrie on Day 2. The 2023 competition then saw him secure his third consecutive singles victory as he downed Andrey Rublev in straight sets on Day 2 to contribute to Team World's second title at the competition.

When the top tennis caravan arrived in Berlin for the seventh installment of the Laver Cup last year, the then-World No. 7 downed local favorite Alexander Zverev in straight sets but faltered in the title-deciding match against Carlos Alcaraz. The 27-year-old exacted his revenge over the Spaniard at this year's event in straight sets before beating his German rival for the second year running to guide Team World to their third-ever title at the competition.

