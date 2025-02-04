Taylor Fritz prides himself on 'keeping things real' by maintaining unbiased opinions on tennis matters

Taylor Fritz is known for his unbiased opinions on tennis-related things. The World No. 4 is often asked for his take on such matters. In an interview with Racquet, on January 27, the American stated that he took pride in “keeping things real” and steering clear of controversy.

Fritz was asked for his opinion about Janik Sinner’s doping case. He said that there was no room for ambiguity since everything seemed straightforward, and Sinner himself addressed the issue.

In the interview with Racqet Mag, the 2024 US Open finalist explained why he tends to avoid making controversial opinions.

“A lot of times I see people arguing about tennis things, but I think I’m very good at having a non-biased opinion…A lot of the things that I touch on or say [are] in favor of something that I wouldn’t personally benefit from…I’d say I pride myself on just keeping things real,” said Fritz.

Fritz added that he preferred to give his opinions only on matters where he could contribute to the discourse and not just for the sake of it.

“You know, I’m not gonna give my opinion on things too much when people don’t really care…but if it’s something that I feel like I have some way to contribute, then, of course, I’ll, you know, give my opinion,” he said.

Taylor Fritz was also among the players who extended his support for the Los Angeles wildfires and pledged his first-round prize money to the relief fund.

When Taylor Fritz reacted to the biased reactions surrounding Iga Swiatek’s doping saga

Taylor Fritz in action at the Australian Open 2025. Source: Getty

Late last year, Taylor Fritz took to social media to voice his opinion on the unsavory comments that followed Iga Swiatek’s doping incident. He was upset with the way fans reacted to Swiatek’s one-month suspension and lashed at them for their “insane bias” against the rivals of their favorite players.

Known for his detailed and carefully crafted posts, Fritz wrote a long message on X that read:

“What drives me CRAZY about these situations (in terms of going on X) is not the actual cases themselves. It’s tough to know exactly what happened/all the details in all of these specific instances, so the speculation talk isn’t really my favorite thing to do. It’s fine to have your own honest opinions but what I can’t fathom and what is so upsetting to see as a player, is the INSANE bias from the tennis public supporting whatever story pushes the agenda they want to be pushed.”

Fritz added that fans needed to put aside their personal biases in such situations and not label any player a “cheater.” He said:

“If it’s a rival of the player you support that tests positive then you are on team “let’s call them a doper/cheater/disgrace them as much as possible” and if it’s your fav player that it’s about then it’s “innocent no questions asked” How are you not able to remove your own personal bias and form an educated and honest opinion for yourself?"

Taylor Fritz was seeded fourth at the recently concluded Australian Open but made an early exit after being ousted by Gael Monfils. He cruised through the first two rounds, winning both matches in straight sets, but could not find a way past Monfils as the Frenchman beat him 6-3, 5-7, 6-7(1), 4-6.

The American is back on the circuit at the Dallas Open and will begin his campaign against Arthur Rinderknech on Wednesday, February 5.

