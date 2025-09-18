Taylor Fritz reacts in adoration to girlfriend Morgan Riddle flaunting her blonde hair in latest collaboration

Taylor Fritz, who is in the middle of his preparation for the upcoming 2025 Laver Cup in San Francisco, had a pumped-up reaction to girlfriend Morgan Riddle's latest brand collaboration.Riddle showcased her signature long blonde locks while promoting lifestyle brand Kérastase's Gloss Absolu Glaze Drops. The photoshoot took place in New York, and it captures Riddle in a chic, city-ready look. Fritz's girlfriend wears a tailored charcoal-gray pinafore dress layered over a crisp white button-down shirt.&quot;match point is important… &amp; so is dreamy, bouncy &amp; glossy hair 🤍🫧🎀 thanks to @kerastase_official Gloss Absolu Glaze Drops #KerastasePartner #KerastaseUSA #glasshair&quot; she wrote in the caption of the paid partnership post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSeveral influencers and celebrities reacted to the post. Fritz also took to the comments section to praise her look. He wrote:&quot;God damn 🔥&quot;Comments sectionTaylor Fritz's girlfriend, Morgan Riddle, is a content creator, influencer, and fashion/lifestyle personality. She studied English literature at Wagner College in New York.Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle shares strong affirmations while in NYCRecently, Morgan Riddle gave an insight into what it's like to live in New York City. She posted a mirror selfie, wearing an oversized zip-up jacket, fitted black shorts, pointed heels and carrying a chic oversized tote. She paired the selfie with a set of tongue-in-cheek daily affirmations that will resonate with many residents of the city. Riddle wrote:“I do not need a sweet treat today”“I will not crash out over dirty air conditioning, water dripping on my head”“I will not spend $400 every time I step outside”All these affirmations are related to healthy lifestyle goals. With these affirmations, Morgan Riddle is convincing herself not to give up on a sweet delicacy, not to stay in one place for too long and not to overspend when they go out.Morgan Riddle's Instagram storyTaylor Fritz and Morgan Riddle have been dating since 2020 after they first connected through a dating app. At the time, Morgan had just moved to Los Angeles. During her relationship with the American tennis pro, Morgan has transitioned from doing corporate jobs to becoming a full-time content creator. Moreover, lately, she has started traveling with Fritz to various ATP and Grand Slam tournaments.Fritz will feature this Friday, representing Team World in the 2025 Laver Cup tournament at Chase Center. His team is being led by tennis legend Andre Agassi and comprises top names such as Alex de Minaur, Francisco Cerúndolo, Alex Michelsen, João Fonseca and Reilly Opelka.