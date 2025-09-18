  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • Taylor Fritz reacts in adoration to girlfriend Morgan Riddle flaunting her blonde hair in latest collaboration

Taylor Fritz reacts in adoration to girlfriend Morgan Riddle flaunting her blonde hair in latest collaboration

By Krutik Jain
Modified Sep 18, 2025 06:20 GMT
Laver Cup 2022 - Previews - Source: Getty
Taylor Fritz reacts in adoration to girlfriend Morgan Riddle flaunting her blonde hair in latest collaboration - Source: Getty

Taylor Fritz, who is in the middle of his preparation for the upcoming 2025 Laver Cup in San Francisco, had a pumped-up reaction to girlfriend Morgan Riddle's latest brand collaboration.

Ad

Riddle showcased her signature long blonde locks while promoting lifestyle brand Kérastase's Gloss Absolu Glaze Drops. The photoshoot took place in New York, and it captures Riddle in a chic, city-ready look. Fritz's girlfriend wears a tailored charcoal-gray pinafore dress layered over a crisp white button-down shirt.

"match point is important… & so is dreamy, bouncy & glossy hair 🤍🫧🎀 thanks to @kerastase_official Gloss Absolu Glaze Drops #KerastasePartner #KerastaseUSA #glasshair" she wrote in the caption of the paid partnership post.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Several influencers and celebrities reacted to the post. Fritz also took to the comments section to praise her look. He wrote:

"God damn 🔥"
Comments section
Comments section

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend, Morgan Riddle, is a content creator, influencer, and fashion/lifestyle personality. She studied English literature at Wagner College in New York.

Ad

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle shares strong affirmations while in NYC

Recently, Morgan Riddle gave an insight into what it's like to live in New York City. She posted a mirror selfie, wearing an oversized zip-up jacket, fitted black shorts, pointed heels and carrying a chic oversized tote. She paired the selfie with a set of tongue-in-cheek daily affirmations that will resonate with many residents of the city. Riddle wrote:

Ad
“I do not need a sweet treat today”
“I will not crash out over dirty air conditioning, water dripping on my head”
“I will not spend $400 every time I step outside”

All these affirmations are related to healthy lifestyle goals. With these affirmations, Morgan Riddle is convincing herself not to give up on a sweet delicacy, not to stay in one place for too long and not to overspend when they go out.

Ad
Morgan Riddle&#039;s Instagram story
Morgan Riddle's Instagram story

Taylor Fritz and Morgan Riddle have been dating since 2020 after they first connected through a dating app. At the time, Morgan had just moved to Los Angeles. During her relationship with the American tennis pro, Morgan has transitioned from doing corporate jobs to becoming a full-time content creator. Moreover, lately, she has started traveling with Fritz to various ATP and Grand Slam tournaments.

Fritz will feature this Friday, representing Team World in the 2025 Laver Cup tournament at Chase Center. His team is being led by tennis legend Andre Agassi and comprises top names such as Alex de Minaur, Francisco Cerúndolo, Alex Michelsen, João Fonseca and Reilly Opelka.

About the author
Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain

Twitter icon

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications