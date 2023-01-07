Taylor Fritz enjoyed a light-hearted moment as the American made fun of his own mis-hit serve which almost struck Lukasz Kubot during the United Cup in Australia.

Playing in the inaugural United Cup, Team USA comfortably got the better of Team Poland, 5-0, on Saturday to qualify for the final of the tournament. In their singles match, Fritz got the better of Hubert Hurkacz, as the former won the tie by 7-6(5), 7-6(5), to extend USA's lead to 3-0.

This was followed by Madison Keys beating Magda Linette, 6-4, 6-2, to take it to 4-0. In the mixed doubles, Jessica Pegula partnered up with Taylor Fritz against the Polish duo of Lukasz Kubot and Alicja Rosolska.

During their mixed doubles match, Fritz mis-hit a serve that almost hit Kubot. The Pole had to duck to save himself from the awkward serve. The shot instantly drew reactions from Fritz and Frances Tiafoe, with the latter coming out of his seat to laugh at the incident. Fritz and Pegula eventually won the match 6-7(5), 6-4, 10-6, to earn a 5-0 win for Team USA in the semifinals.

Taylor Fritz later shared a social media post on his Instagram story showing the American's awkward serve.

"The reactions say it all," the post's caption read.

American tennis player Reilly Opelka also commented on his compatriot's serve.

"This is a biggg match," Opelka commented on the post.

The 25-year-old shared the post and called his shot an early contender for the worst shot of 2023.

"Early contender for the worst shot of the year," Fritz captioned his Instagram story.

Taylor Fritz's Instagram story

Taylor Fritz's Team USA to face Team Italy in the United Cup finals

2023 United Cup - Sydney: Day 9

Team USA will be up against Team Italy in the finals of the United Cup. Pegula caused one of the upsets of the tournament in the semifinals by beating Iga Swiatek for only the second time in her career during USA's 5-0 triumph over Poland.

Italy qualified for the final after beating Greece in their semifinal. Italy's Martina Trevisan beat Maria Sakkari, 6-3, 6-7(4), 7-5 to give Italy the lead on day one. It was followed by Lorenzo Musetti making it 2-0 against Stefanos Sakellaridis.

With all eyes on Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Matteo Berrettini's duel, the former emerged victorious after a thrilling encounter as the scoreline read 4-6, 7-6(2), 6-4. However, Lucia Bronzetti beat Valentini Grammatikopoulou 6-2, 6-3, to seal Team Italy's spot in the final on Sunday.

Poll : 0 votes