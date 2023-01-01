Taylor Fritz recently revealed that he had set himself six goals in the year gone by and that he managed to achieve half of them. Fortunately enough for the World No. 9, he managed to complete all his tennis goals in 2022 -- the goals that "actually mattered" for him.

The American had set himself the following tennis targets in 2022: Making the Top-10, having a big result at a Masters or Slam, and qualifying for the year-ending ATP Finals.

While he achieved all these feats, he failed to complete any of his non-tennis goals in 2022. Fritz revealed on Twitter that he only completed part of his golfing goals and none of his video-gaming goals.

Neither did the 25-year-old achieve the Masters rank in the video game Apex Legends and nor could he reach his goal of achieving the platinum 1 rank in the video game Rocket League.

"Checked off all the goals that actually mattered, we’ll take it," Taylor Fritz wrote.

A brief look at how Taylor Fritz achieved all his tennis goals in 2022

Taylor Fritz poses with his BNP Paribas Open title at Indian Wells

Taylor Fritz began 2022 ranked No. 23 and broke into the Top-20 for the first time in his career at the end of January. But it took him a further nine months to achieve his goal of breaking into the Top-10. The American climbed up to the 8th spot on the 10th of October. After leaving the Top-10 at the end of October, Fritz stormed right back in after a week and has stayed there ever since.

The American finished his 2022 campaign with an impressive 46-21 win-loss record, winning three titles, and pocketing upwards of $4 million in prize money. His best Grand Slam result came at Wimbledon, where he finished as a quarterfinalist; Fritz also made the fourth round of the Australian Open. But he fared poorly at the French Open, where he exited in the second round, and at his home Slam at the US Open, where he fell at the first hurdle.

Overall, the 25-year-old's biggest result at a Slam or Masters event came at Indian Wells, where he claimed his maiden Masters 1000 title, and to date, his biggest title win. The American scored wins over Alex de Minaur, Andrey Rublev, and Rafael Nadal to win the title on his home soil.

Fritz was a bit fortunate in his final goal of qualifying for the year-ending ATP Finals. He initially finished one spot behind the top eight players and was marked as the first alternate. But the American eventually earned qualification into the group stage after World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz was forced to pull out of the event due to injury.

