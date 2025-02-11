Taylor Fritz reveals how he hides behind girlfriend Morgan Riddle's fame using T-shirt with pictures of her on it

Taylor Fritz hilariously revealed how he goes out in public wearing a shirt with pictures of his girlfriend Morgan Riddle on it. The American also detailed his varied responses to random people questioning him whether Riddle is his girlfriend or not.

Fritz recently streamed on Twitch, engaging in a fun session with his fans. During the stream, the American No. 1 hilariously said he wore the aforementioned Riddle shirt in public.

"I have one of those vintage shirts of just Morgan (Riddle), like Morgan got for me, of just pictures of Morgan, and I'll just wear it out. Like last time, I went out somewhere to, like a club, I wore it. I thought it was hilarious," Taylor Fritz said.

He also added how the fact that Riddle was a popular social media influencer helped him pull off his hilarious escapade. The American influencer boasts a huge fanbase on social media, having over 427K followers on Instagram, where she chronicles her life as the girlfriend of a professional tennis player amid other projects.

"I feel like when people do that, it's kinda scuff cos it looks like it's really obvious. Their girlfriend made them wear that. But this one, it looks vintage, and Morgan is kind of well-known, so I can just be a random guy wearing it. So they'll be like 'Is that your girl', I'm like 'No'. I mean, sometimes I will say it's my girl and sometimes it'll be like 'Dude, it's Morgan Riddle, I'm a huge fan. Like, you know who this is.'"

Taylor Fritz and Morgan Riddle met on the dating app Raya in 2020 and have been together since. The American No. 1 had earlier talked about how both of them led contrasting lifestyles.

"I would say Morgan Riddle's busier" - Taylor Fritz opens up about the contrasting lifestyles led by him and his girlfriend

Morgan Riddle - Source: Getty

During his post-match press conference, following his win over Holger Rune, at the Shanghai Masters last year, Taylor Fritz touched upon the polar opposite lifestyles led by him and his girlfriend Morgan Riddle.

"Oh, I would say Morgan's busier. She goes out and does more stuff. I don't have much of a battery for, like, going out and being in public, doing social things, so she packs on some pretty busy days."

He added:

"At tournaments, I like to be very lazy. I like to just, you know, take care of my business at the courts, practice, do the physio work, take care of my body, and then just relax. I think she's probably more, I mean, I may be a little more doing more physical stuff, but I think she's being really busy."

On the tennis side, Taylor Fritz will be competing at the 2025 Delray Beach Open as the top seed. The American is the two-time defending champion at the ATP 250 event.

