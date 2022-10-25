Taylor Fritz's girlfriend giddy about spotting American on ad posters in Vienna

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle took to Instagram to share her emotions after seeing Fritz in an advertisement outside a store in Vienna.

Taylor Fritz and Morgan Riddle, a Tik Tok star and social media influencer, began dating in June 2020 after meeting each other on the referral-only dating app Raya.

The advertisement features Fritz on a tennis court while sipping water and is captioned:

"Are you ready to beat your limits?"

Riddle took to Instagram to share her emotions upon seeing the advertisement. She shared a picture of the same and wrote:

"Randomly walking past a store and see this out of the corner of my eye."

Fritz is currently playing in the Vienna Open and advanced to the Round of 16 after beating Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka 6-7(4), 7-6(7), 6-3.

The 24-year-old broke into the top 10 of the ATP rankings for the first time earlier this month when he beat Denis Shapovalov in the semifinals of the Japan Open.

Taylor Fritz went on to win the tournament, beating Frances Tiafoe 7-6(3), 7-6(2) for his fourth career title overall. The American has received high praise and appreciation since entering the top 10 in the world.

"No one can ever take that away from me" - Taylor Fritz on breaching the top 10

Taylor Fritz after his triumph at the Japan Open. (PC: Getty Images)

Taylor Fritz became the first American man to enter the top 10 since Jack Sock in November 2017. The versatile tennis player said that acheiveing the feat was a childhood dream of his but added that he wanted to go even higher.

"It means so much, you know. Top 10 is always one of those goals you have as a kid growing up, it's a massive milestone obviously," he said. "I want more, I wanna go even higher but Top 10 is such a huge achievement that you always dream of and I mean no one can ever take that away from me 'I was a Top 10 player'."

In an on-court interview after his triumph at the Japan Open, Fritz said he desperately needed the win to improve his ranking and to put him in a good position to qualify for the ATP Finals.

"It's crazy, I don’t even think it’s set in just how fast the last four or five days have been. It’s so crazy, and I couldn’t have written it any better. It’s exactly what I needed for the race, for my ranking, to kind of put me in a good position for the end of the year, so it’s amazing," he said.

